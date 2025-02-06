ESA’s New ‘iicon’ Event Aims to Reshape Gaming Conferences, But for Whom?

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) is gearing up to launch a new gaming event called “iicon” or the “interactive innovation conference.” This move comes after the organization’s decision to officially discontinue the iconic E3 event in 2023. While iicon has managed to secure the participation of major industry players like Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, Disney, EA, Epic Games, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Take Two Interactive, Amazon Games, and Warner Bros. Games, the event’s focus seems to cater more towards corporate interests than the gaming community itself.

The Corporate-Centric Approach

According to the announcements on social media, iicon is being promoted as an event for “visionaries,” “changemakers,” and “innovators.” This language suggests that the conference will likely revolve around the business and corporate aspects of gaming, rather than being a platform for showcasing upcoming games and generating excitement among fans.

While this approach may align with the ESA’s goal of fostering innovation and driving industry growth, it risks alienating the core gaming community that once eagerly anticipated the surprises and revelations of E3. The shift towards a more corporate-centric event could potentially diminish the sense of anticipation and excitement that once surrounded gaming conventions.

Filling the Consumer-Focused Gap

With the decline of E3, the consumer side of gaming has found a new home in events organized by industry personality Geoff Keighley. The Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards have become the go-to events for gamers seeking exciting game reveals, announcements, and industry recognition.

These events, which have already announced their 2025 dates, offer a more consumer-friendly experience, catering to the enthusiasm and anticipation of gaming fans. By focusing on game showcases and awards, they provide a platform for developers and publishers to connect directly with their audience, fostering a sense of community and excitement around upcoming releases.

The Future of Gaming Conferences

The rise of iicon and the continued success of events like Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards highlight the evolving landscape of gaming conferences. While the ESA’s new endeavor aims to cater to the corporate and business aspects of the industry, it remains to be seen whether it will resonate with the gaming community in the same way E3 once did.

As the industry continues to evolve, the balance between corporate interests and consumer engagement will be crucial. Events that successfully bridge this gap, offering both industry innovation and fan-focused experiences, may emerge as the new standard-bearers for gaming conferences in the years to come.

This article originally appeared on Engadget at https://www.engadget.com/gaming/the-esa-wants-to-replace-e3-with-a-bunch-of-buzzwords-191544789.html?src=rss