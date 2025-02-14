Trump’s Tech Policies in First 100 Days: Rollbacks, Bans and Controversies

As President Donald Trump entered his second term, the tech industry braced for a wave of policy changes and shifts that would significantly impact their operations and future trajectories. True to expectations, Trump’s first 100 days were marked by a series of executive actions and proposals that stirred controversy and heated debates across the sector.

Reversing Biden’s AI Initiatives

One of Trump’s first moves was to roll back the Biden administration’s artificial intelligence (AI) order, which aimed to establish guidelines and ethical principles for the development and deployment of AI systems. This decision drew sharp criticism from tech giants like Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, who had lauded the previous administration’s efforts to promote responsible AI innovation.

In a statement, the Trump administration cited concerns over potential overregulation and claimed that the previous order would stifle innovation and hamper American competitiveness in the AI race against China. However, critics argued that the lack of a comprehensive AI framework could lead to unchecked development and deployment of AI systems with potential risks to privacy, security, and ethical standards.

The TikTok Ban Saga Continues

The TikTok saga, which began during Trump’s first term, saw a new twist as he halted the enforcement of the previous administration’s ban on the popular short-video app. This move was seen as a temporary reprieve for TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, which had been battling the US government over national security concerns.

However, the underlying issues surrounding data privacy and the potential risks posed by TikTok’s Chinese ownership remained unresolved. Industry experts warned that the ongoing uncertainty could hamper TikTok’s operations in the US and discourage other foreign tech companies from investing in the American market.

In a related development, the Trump administration proposed a new set of regulations aimed at tightening scrutiny over foreign-owned apps and services, particularly those with ties to adversarial nations like China. This move was touted as a measure to safeguard American interests and protect user data, but critics argued that it could also stifle innovation and international collaboration in the tech sector.

Tackling Big Tech’s Dominance

Trump’s administration also signaled its intent to rein in the power of Big Tech companies like Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple. Antitrust investigations and potential legal actions were on the table, with the administration accusing these tech giants of engaging in anti-competitive practices and stifling innovation.

While some applauded the efforts to promote fair competition and consumer protection, others expressed concerns about potential overreach and the chilling effect such actions could have on the tech industry’s growth and innovation. The debates highlighted the delicate balance between fostering a thriving tech ecosystem and addressing legitimate concerns about monopolistic practices.

As the first 100 days came to a close, it became evident that the tech industry would continue to navigate a complex and often contentious policy landscape under the Trump administration. The outcomes of these initiatives and their long-term impacts remained to be seen, but one thing was clear: the tech sector would remain at the forefront of political and regulatory scrutiny in the years to come.

