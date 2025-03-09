Driving Chevy’s Colossal Electric Pickup: A Silverado EV Review

Imagine a pickup truck that towers above most SUVs, with a gargantuan frame that commands attention on the road. Now picture it being an all-electric vehicle—a concept that seemed implausible just a few years ago. Welcome to the Chevrolet Silverado EV, a colossal zero-emissions pickup that’s turning heads and challenging preconceptions about what an electric truck can be.

A Behemoth with Brains: Size Meets Technology

The Silverado EV’s sheer size is its most striking feature. At nearly 19 feet long and over 6.5 feet tall, this truck dwarfs most vehicles on the road. But beneath its imposing exterior lies a highly advanced electric powertrain that can propel this behemoth from 0 to 60 mph in a mere 4.5 seconds, according to Chevrolet. With an estimated range of up to 400 miles on a single charge, the Silverado EV aims to alleviate range anxiety—a common concern among potential EV buyers.

The interior is a feast for tech enthusiasts, with a massive 17-inch infotainment display and a customizable 11-inch driver information center. The available Super Cruise hands-free driving system, a feature typically reserved for luxury vehicles, adds an extra layer of convenience and safety for long-haul trips.

Pros: Power, Utility, and Cutting-Edge Tech

During my week-long test drive, the Silverado EV’s impressive capabilities quickly became apparent. The instantaneous torque delivery, a hallmark of electric motors, made towing a breeze, effortlessly hauling a large boat without breaking a sweat. The capacious frunk (front trunk) and the innovative Midgate, which extends the bed into the cabin, proved invaluable for hauling bulky items.

But it’s not just about brawn; the Silverado EV is a tech powerhouse. The advanced driver-assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking and lane-keeping assist, instilled confidence on the highway. And let’s not forget the sheer novelty factor—this is a full-size, all-electric pickup truck that can embarrass many sports cars off the line.

Cons: Size Matters (But Not Always Positively)

While the Silverado EV’s size is undoubtedly impressive, it also presents some challenges. Maneuvering through tight city streets or cramped parking lots can be a daunting task, requiring careful planning and expert spatial awareness. The sheer weight of the vehicle, tipping the scales at over 7,000 pounds, also translates to increased wear on tires and brakes.

Furthermore, the cutting-edge technology comes at a premium price, with the top-of-the-line RST First Edition model starting at a hefty $105,000. While more affordable trims are on the horizon, the initial cost may be a barrier for many potential buyers.

Despite its drawbacks, the Chevrolet Silverado EV is a bold statement from a legacy automaker, proving that electric vehicles can cater to the most demanding truck enthusiasts. As the EV revolution continues to gather momentum, this colossal pickup is poised to be a trendsetter, paving the way for a future where even the mightiest workhorses can go green.

Source: Tom’s Guide