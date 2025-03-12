Trump Jr. Fuels MAGA Tech Ventures: Crypto, Guns and Anti-ESG Agenda

In a bold move that has raised eyebrows across the tech world, Donald Trump Jr. has been aggressively backing a portfolio of MAGA-aligned startups since joining venture capital firm 1789 Capital. His investments paint a picture of an ambitious agenda to reshape the industry through a conservative lens, challenging the status quo on everything from cryptocurrency to environmental and social governance (ESG).

Crypto, Guns and Anti-Woke Media Startups

According to a Financial Times report, Trump Jr.’s investment activities have spanned a diverse range of sectors, all united by their alignment with MAGA values. His portfolio includes cryptocurrency ventures, gun manufacturers, and media startups that explicitly position themselves as “anti-woke” alternatives to mainstream outlets.

One notable investment is Rumble, a video-sharing platform that has branded itself as a free speech haven for creators who feel censored by tech giants like YouTube. Trump Jr. has also backed Good Unicorn, a pharmaceutical company that promotes alternative treatments shunned by the medical establishment.

Challenging ESG and DEI Initiatives

Perhaps most controversially, Trump Jr. has been a vocal critic of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the business world. His investments appear to be strategically aimed at countering these trends, which he views as overly progressive and detrimental to American values.

In a statement to the Financial Times, Trump Jr. defended his investment strategy, arguing that “there is a tremendous need for investments that promote American values and don’t fall victim to the woke mind virus.” He has positioned himself as a champion of conservative entrepreneurs who feel marginalized by the tech industry’s perceived liberal bias.

A Polarizing Figure Shaping Tech’s Future

Trump Jr.’s foray into venture capital has not gone unnoticed, with both supporters and critics weighing in on his impact. Proponents laud his efforts to promote free speech and traditional American values, while detractors accuse him of fueling divisiveness and undermining progress on important social and environmental issues.

Regardless of one’s political leanings, there is no denying that Trump Jr. has emerged as a polarizing figure in the tech world, using his family’s brand and connections to shape the industry’s future in ways that could have far-reaching consequences.

Source: TechCrunch