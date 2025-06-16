The concerted effort of maintaining application resilience

Breaking Down the Complexity: IBM’s Concert Resilience Posture in App Resilience

Gone are the days when business applications were monolithic and easier to maintain. Today, the demands on applications are more diversified, more frequent, and subject to a higher rate of change. According to IDC, we can expect a billion more applications by 2028, many of which will be running on cloud-native code and mixed infrastructure. This immense technological complexity, coupled with higher service expectations, makes ensuring application resilience a daunting task.

In the modern enterprise, app resilience is a multi-dimensional concept, determined by a variety of factors that fall under different areas of responsibility. Code quality, infrastructure management, compliance, data governance, and cybersecurity are just a few of the elements that come into play. To manage this multifaceted challenge, organizations often employ dozens of tools, each with its own definition of what resilience means.

However, IBM’s Concert Resilience Posture simplifies this complexity. It normalizes quality judgments across multiple dashboards, consolidates data from different silos, and unifies the various monitoring and remediation tools in use.

Decoding the Impact: How IBM’s Solution Transforms App Resilience

The Concert Resilience Posture solution is unique in its app-centric approach. It frames the various metrics within the context of desired business outcomes, helping to answer critical questions for an organization’s stakeholders. This includes assessing whether every application will scale, the impact of code changes, resource allocation, infrastructure support, compliance with data governance policies, and the customer experience.

According to Jennifer Fitzgerald, Product Management Director, Observability, at IBM, the solution is a “new way to think about resilience”. It moves away from manual cross-referencing of other tools or multiple dashboards and provides a resilience score, based on multiple metrics. This score allows companies to monitor changes in their overall or per-app scores, providing insights into changes in infrastructure, code, or the portfolio of applications in production.

Looking Ahead: What This Means for the Future of App Resilience

The key takeaway from IBM’s Concert Resilience Posture is its proactive approach to resilience. Recognizing that mistakes and issues are inevitable, the solution provides a framework for recovery and performance optimization. It underscores the notion that resilience is a shared responsibility across the enterprise, emphasizing the need for excellence in performance, potential, and safety.

In terms of next steps, organizations should evaluate their current resilience strategies and consider how a solution like IBM’s can streamline their processes. Adopting an app-centric approach to resilience can help organizations align their resilience efforts with their business outcomes.

In a world where applications are growing more complex and numerous, tools like IBM’s Concert Resilience Posture are becoming increasingly important. They offer a way to navigate the complexities of application resilience, allowing organizations to move forward with confidence.