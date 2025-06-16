Ericsson and AWS bet on AI to create self-healing networks

Landmark Collaboration: Ericsson and AWS Redefining Telecom With AI

Ericsson’s Cognitive Network Solutions and AWS have recently converged to revolutionize AI technologies with their primary focus on developing self-healing mobile networks. This alliance aims to transform the sophisticated telecom infrastructure into an intelligent and virtually self-reliant system, thereby minimizing the billions spent on maintenance by telecom companies.

Jean-Christophe Laneri, the VP and Head of Cognitive Network Solutions at Ericsson, expressed his optimism about this collaboration being a key turning point in network optimization technology. The global infrastructure of AWS combined with Ericsson’s unparalleled telecom insights will enable communication service providers to adapt to the ever-changing business environment while keeping costs under control and enhancing operational efficiency.

The principal goal of this partnership is to automate the identification of network issues and fix them before they impact the users, all thanks to the agentic AI. The scale of this endeavor is massive, considering the telecom networks serve potentially millions of people.

Concrete Implications: How This Collaboration Changes Your Telecom Experience

This partnership aims to directly improve the everyday mobile user experience. The development of self-healing networks could lead to fewer dropped calls, consistent data speeds, and improved coverage in challenging areas. For instance, imagine being at a football match with 50,000 other fans all trying to use their phones. Current networks often fail under such pressure. However, a smarter, autonomous network might recognize this early and maintain service quality without needing human intervention.

The technology operates through RAN automation applications, or “rApps”. These tools can manage different network aspects and work together using agentic AI to enhance networks, similar to a collaboration on a project. The real breakthrough here is that these tools can now work together to improve networks, paving the way for a new era in telecom technology.

Looking Ahead: What Happens Next in this Telecom Revolution

As the demand for reliable connectivity continues to grow, supporting everything from remote healthcare to education and emerging technologies like autonomous vehicles, the pressure on mobile operators to improve service while reducing costs is escalating. Autonomous networks offer a potential solution by allowing companies to manage more with less human intervention.

The partnership between Ericsson and AWS signals a recognition that AI isn’t merely a buzzword but a crucial evolution for critical infrastructure. With the expansion of 5G networks and 6G on the horizon, the complexity of managing these systems has outgrown traditional approaches.

While terms like “intent-based networks” and “autonomous management systems” may sound futuristic, they represent a fundamental shift in how essential services are delivered. As we move forward, these self-healing mobile networks could reshape the landscape of telecom technology, making it more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly.