By this time next year, Warner Bros. Discovery will have ceased to exist as a single entity, with its division giving rise to two distinct companies with imaginative names.

New Beginnings

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that the names of the two new entities post-restructuring will be “Warner Bros.” and “Discovery Global.” The restructuring is expected to be completed by mid-2026. Warner Bros. Will manage Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, DC Studios, HBO, HBO Max, and Warner Bros. Gaming Studios. Meanwhile, Discovery Global will take charge of CNN, TNT’s sports offerings in the US, Discovery, Discovery Plus, and Bleacher Report.

Leadership Roles

David Zaslav, the current president and CEO of WBD, will continue to lead Warner Bros. On the other hand, Gunnar Wiedenfels, currently the chief financial officer of WBD, will step into the role of president and CEO for Discovery Global.

In discussing his renewed role, Zaslav expressed confidence that the separation will position Warner Bros. To “launch and continue to meaningfully grow a company worthy of our storied past.” Similarly, Wiedenfels emphasized that Discovery Global’s leadership will “ensure strong operational execution to drive strategic investments and deliver compelling content to global audiences.”

Honoring a Legacy

According to WBD, the new names pay homage to “the legacy of more than a century of industry-defining storytelling.” However, the restructuring appears to be a strategic move to address the company’s significant debt issues.

Financial Strategy

With Discovery Global’s debt no longer directly linked to Warner Bros., this separation might improve the struggling stock price. Although Discovery Global’s strategy to return to profitability remains unclear, the company is actively seeking a new chief communications and public affairs officer, likely to manage the narrative surrounding these changes.