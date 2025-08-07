iPhone US Made Glass: Apple’s Strategic Shift Toward Domestic Manufacturing Partners

Apple is expanding its manufacturing presence in the United States through a significant partnership with Corning that will bring all iPhone and Apple Watch glass production to American facilities. The tech giant plans to produce 100 percent of its device cover glass at Corning’s Kentucky manufacturing facility, marking a major shift in the company’s supply chain strategy.

Apple’s Expanding Promise to American Manufacturing

This move represents part of Apple’s broader $600 billion commitment to US investment over the next five years. The $2.5 billion glass manufacturing partnership will consolidate all global iPhone and Apple Watch glass production in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, where Corning already produces Ceramic Shield technology for Apple devices. Tim Cook announced this initiative will create thousands of jobs while strengthening domestic manufacturing capabilities for critical device components.

Apple has dramatically increased its financial commitment to United States operations, raising the total from $500 billion to $600 billion over a four-year period. This represents one of the largest corporate investments in American manufacturing by a technology company.

The investment focuses heavily on creating domestic supply chains for critical iPhone and Apple Watch components. Cover glass production will move entirely to American facilities through partnerships with companies like Corning. This shift ensures that precision glass components for Apple’s flagship devices will be manufactured domestically rather than imported.

Apple’s American Manufacturing Program extends beyond glass production to include partnerships with multiple US-based suppliers:

Coherent – Advanced optical components

– Advanced optical components GlobalWafers America – Semiconductor wafer production

– Semiconductor wafer production Applied Materials – Manufacturing equipment

– Manufacturing equipment Texas Instruments – Electronic components

– Electronic components Samsung – Memory and processing chips

– Memory and processing chips GlobalFoundries – Semiconductor fabrication

– Semiconductor fabrication Amkor – Assembly and test services

– Assembly and test services Broadcom – Wireless communication chips

These partnerships are expected to generate approximately 450,000 jobs across 79 manufacturing facilities throughout the country. The program represents a significant shift toward American innovation and domestic production capabilities.

Apple is building an end-to-end silicon supply chain within the United States. The company projects this domestic manufacturing platform will produce over 19 billion chips by the end of 2025. This ambitious timeline demonstrates Apple’s commitment to reducing dependence on overseas semiconductor production.

The timing of this announcement coincides with potential tariff policies that could impact imported technology components. Companies maintaining or establishing US manufacturing operations may avoid significant import charges on chips and semiconductors. This policy environment has accelerated corporate decisions to invest in American production facilities.

Physical infrastructure expansion includes a new 250,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas, dedicated to building advanced Apple servers. The company is also expanding its data center operations in Maiden, North Carolina, to support streaming services and cloud-based applications.

The advanced manufacturing fund represents more than financial commitment – it signals a strategic shift toward domestic production of sophisticated technology components. Smartphone glass manufacturing, previously concentrated overseas, will now have a significant American presence through facilities like those operated by Corning.

This investment strategy positions Apple to maintain supply chain control while supporting American manufacturing jobs. The four-year timeline provides a structured approach to transitioning complex manufacturing processes to domestic facilities without disrupting product availability.

