How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Travel Experiences

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly altering the landscape of travel, influencing how individuals plan and engage with their journeys. From personalized video content on platforms like Instagram Reels to sophisticated booking engines that can generate complete itineraries in mere seconds, AI is establishing itself as a formidable player in the travel industry. However, this evolution prompts an essential inquiry: does AI enhance freedom for travelers, or does it subtly guide their choices?

The Dual Role of AI in Travel

Fahd Hamidaddin, the Founding CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority and President of the forthcoming TOURISE Summit, articulates that AI can serve both functions. In a detailed discussion with AI News, he explored the transformative effects of AI on travel discovery, personalization, cultural engagement, and ethical considerations. He emphasized the necessity for the travel sector to establish clear guidelines as technology assumes a more pivotal role.

AI as a Travel Companion

AI is revolutionizing how travelers uncover new destinations. Rather than relying on generic travel lists, modern platforms now deliver content that feels tailored to individual preferences. “AI has turned travel discovery into a personal canvas,” Hamidaddin stated. “Platforms like Instagram Reels no longer just show ‘where to go’; they curate journeys that feel tailor-made for each traveler.”

This transformation extends beyond mere convenience. By promoting lesser-known destinations, AI can distribute tourist traffic more evenly, alleviating pressure on overcrowded locations. Furthermore, it has the potential to connect travelers with authentic local experiences that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Emergence of Agentic AI

Hamidaddin envisions a future characterized by “agentic AI,” technology that not only provides suggestions but also takes proactive measures. He described a scenario where AI automatically rebooks flights affected by inclement weather, adjusts travel itineraries, and reschedules reservations in real time. “That’s frictionless travel—where the logistics fade and the adventure takes center stage,” he remarked.

Personalization vs. Algorithmic Influence

AI-driven booking engines offer hyper-personalized recommendations tailored to individual interests and budgets. While this can streamline planning and inspire travelers, it carries inherent risks. When asked if AI empowers travelers or subtly guides them, Hamidaddin responded, “They do both. AI can empower travelers like never before—matching experiences to passions, budgets, and even moods. However, if left unchecked, algorithms can inadvertently limit options, nudging travelers toward predictable choices.”

The risk heightens with agentic AI, which may make decisions on behalf of travelers. This underscores the importance of transparency and accountability in the technology. “AI should be a compass, not a cage, and travelers must always have the final say,” he insisted.

Building Trust and Transparency

The balance between personalization and privacy will dictate the future of travel. As AI systems gather extensive personal data, travelers are increasingly aware of how their preferences, clicks, and searches are utilized. Hamidaddin emphasized that trust is paramount. “The era of hyper-personalization must be built on trust. Travelers are aware of the power of their data and are right to question its usage,” he noted. He advocates for “radical transparency,” which includes explicit consent, clear explanations, and real opt-in choices.

With agentic AI taking on more responsibilities, establishing clear avenues for travelers to control and comprehend these actions becomes even more critical. “True innovation doesn’t just customize the journey; it safeguards the traveler’s confidence and autonomy,” he added.

Establishing Standards at TOURISE

Hamidaddin is set to lead discussions at the inaugural TOURISE Summit in Riyadh this November, viewing it as an opportunity to establish global standards for the ethical use of AI in travel. “TOURISE is designed to be more than just an event—it’s the world’s first platform where government, business, and technology leaders come together to shape travel technology responsibly,” he stated. His objectives include developing a shared ethical framework for AI, fostering partnerships to tackle privacy and workforce issues, promoting sustainability, and preparing the global tourism workforce for an AI-driven landscape.

Cultural Exchange and Economic Development

AI’s influence extends beyond logistics; it is also enhancing cultural exchange and economic growth, particularly in Saudi Arabia. “AI is breaking down barriers—linguistic, cultural, and economic. It’s curating authentic connections that go beyond sightseeing into meaningful interactions,” Hamidaddin explained. He elaborated on how Saudi Arabia is leveraging AI to showcase its cultural and historical landmarks, while also supporting local artisans, festivals, and small enterprises.

Agentic AI will facilitate smoother travel experiences, allowing visitors to concentrate more on cultural engagement rather than planning. “This isn’t just about attracting more visitors; it’s about fostering inclusive growth, mutual respect, and shared prosperity,” he emphasized. By 2030, AI is projected to add $135 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP, with tourism playing a crucial role. For Hamidaddin, the true impact lies in the connections forged between individuals.

Ethical Considerations for AI in Travel

As AI systems assume greater responsibilities, the establishment of clear ethical standards becomes essential. Hamidaddin outlined several key priorities: ensuring users understand AI usage, regularly auditing algorithms for bias, granting travelers control over their data, and designing systems that promote cultural diversity and accessibility. “With agentic AI, the stakes are elevated: when AI acts on behalf of a traveler, we must