Google Unveils Gemini Enterprise: A New Era for AI in the Workplace

Google Cloud has officially launched Gemini Enterprise, a platform it describes as “the new front door for AI in the workplace.” This innovative platform was unveiled during a virtual press event, combining Google’s Gemini models, both first-party and third-party agents, alongside the core technology previously known as Google Agentspace. The goal is to democratize the creation and implementation of AI-driven agents to automate complex workflows and enhance productivity throughout organizations.

Evolution of AI in Business

During the announcement, Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud, highlighted the transition customers are making from merely building applications with AI to developing agents. According to Kurian, Gemini Enterprise is designed to meet this shift by integrating the entire AI stack into a unified user experience. This platform enables both developers and business users to create agents effortlessly using a no-code workbench.

Core Components of Gemini Enterprise

The platform is structured around six essential components. At its core are Google’s advanced Gemini models, including the newly released Gemini 2.5 Flash Image. The agent creation and orchestration technology, which originated from Agentspace, acts as the “workbench,” allowing any user to manage agents and streamline automated processes. Additionally, a “taskforce” is included, featuring a collection of pre-built Google agents tailored for specific tasks, such as the newly introduced Code Assist Agent and the Deep Research Agent.

Data Integration and Personalization

To enhance the effectiveness of these agents, Gemini Enterprise offers robust integration with a company’s existing data through new connectors for widely used systems such as Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, Box, Confluence, and Jira. Kurian emphasized the platform’s intelligence, stating, “We remember who you are and what you do, and use it to personalize the context you have when we work with a large language model.”

Governance and Ecosystem

The platform also includes a central governance framework that allows organizations to monitor, secure, and audit all agents from a single interface, with built-in protections such as Model Armor. Furthermore, Gemini Enterprise operates within an open ecosystem supported by over 100,000 partners.

Demonstrating Gemini Enterprise’s Capabilities

Maryam Gholami showcased the platform’s potential through a practical use case during the launch. She noted, “The beauty of Gemini Enterprise is that it offers the familiar interface of the Gemini but built for enterprise workflows, including full control to enable or disable any of the sources as needed.” Using a custom ‘campaigns agent,’ Gholami demonstrated how multiple agents could collaboratively manage market research, media production, team communications, and inventory oversight. The agent not only identified a market trend favoring sci-fi themes but also flagged a 25 percent inventory shortfall, generated a purchase order in ServiceNow, drafted communications for store managers, and created social media content.

Transformative Impact on Organizations

Providing insight into the platform’s real-world application, Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages, shared his belief that “any major disruption like AI requires a cultural transformation to be successful.” He emphasized that AI should complement, not replace, his workforce, stating, “Our people are our biggest asset. AI will never replace our people. To me, AI is about getting the best from our people. It’s about unleashing human potential.”

Early Adoption Success Stories

Virgin Voyages has implemented over 50 specialized AI agents across its operations. The first of these, named ‘Email Ellie,’ has significantly improved content production speed by 40 percent and contributed to a 28 percent increase in sales year-over-year in July. Saverimuttu also mentioned operational improvements, including a 35 percent reduction in agency dependency costs, leading to greater creative independence.

Another early adopter, Macquarie Bank, has distributed Gemini Enterprise to its entire workforce, reporting that 99 percent of employees have completed generative AI training.

Partnerships and Learning Opportunities

Google emphasized that Gemini Enterprise is an open platform, with partners like Box, Salesforce, and ServiceNow introducing compatible agents. To aid customers in discovering validated partner solutions, a new AI agent finder has been launched. Google has also introduced Google Skills, a free educational platform offering 3,000 courses, in support of this initiative. Additionally, the company announced the Gemini Enterprise Agent Ready (GEAR) program, aimed at training one million developers to build and deploy agents.

Pricing and Availability of Gemini Enterprise

Gemini Enterprise is now available globally in all regions where Google Cloud products are offered. For smaller businesses, Gemini Business starts at $21 per user per month, while larger organizations can access the Standard and Plus editions of Gemini Enterprise starting at $30 per user per month.

For Kurian, the launch of Gemini Enterprise is about making powerful technology accessible. He remarked, “Gemini Enterprise technology is really about reimagining a super powerful AI technology for the workplace while ensuring it is incredibly user-friendly, enabling every company and individual within those companies to leverage it.”