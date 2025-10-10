Are You Getting Enough Protein? It Might Be the Wrong Type

While many individuals consume sufficient protein in their diets, the focus should also be on the type of protein being eaten. Recent studies highlight the importance of not just quantity but also the quality and composition of protein sources. Understanding these nuances is essential for optimizing muscle health and overall nutrition, particularly as we age.

The Importance of Protein Quality

Protein is made up of amino acids, some of which are essential for our bodies. The digestible indispensable amino acid score (DIAAS) is a method used to assess protein quality based on its amino acid composition and digestibility. Research published in The Journal of Nutrition emphasizes the need for a refined understanding of dietary protein quality, suggesting that not all protein sources are created equal (Mathews et al., 2025).

Refining Protein Scoring

The traditional method of measuring protein in ounce-equivalents may not adequately reflect the nutritional value of different protein sources. A recent study proposed the EAA-9 approach for better protein scoring, which could provide more accurate dietary guidance (Forester, Reyes, & Layman, 2025). This approach focuses on the essential amino acids that our bodies cannot produce on their own.

Animal vs. Plant Protein

Research has shown that meals containing animal protein can lead to higher rates of muscle protein synthesis compared to vegan meals of equal caloric and nitrogen content. A study conducted with older adults indicated that omnivorous meals promote better muscle health than plant-based alternatives (Pinckaers et al., 2024). This highlights the significance of protein source diversity in dietary choices.

Assessing Nutritional Intake

Analysis of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from 2001 to 2018 revealed discrepancies in amino acid intake among Americans. Many individuals fall short of the dietary reference intakes for essential amino acids, which raises concerns about overall dietary quality (Berryman et al., 2023). This gap emphasizes the need for individuals to evaluate their protein sources critically.

Plant-Based Diets and Their Challenges

While plant-based diets are gaining popularity, they can present challenges in meeting protein quality requirements. A background document published by the Health Council of the Netherlands discusses the transition to healthier protein sources, advocating for a balanced approach that includes both plant and animal proteins (2023).

Potato Protein: A Promising Alternative

Interestingly, research has found that potato protein can enhance muscle protein synthesis rates during rest and recovery from exercise. This offers a potential new avenue for those seeking plant-based protein options, demonstrating that not all plant proteins are equal (Pinckaers et al., 2022).

Comparative Studies on Protein Sources

In studies comparing the effects of different protein sources, such as wheat and milk proteins, no significant differences were found in muscle protein synthesis rates among healthy young males (Pinckaers et al., 2021). This indicates that while some plant proteins may not perform as well as animal proteins, others can be just as effective.

Addressing Dietary Guidelines

The dietary guidelines for protein intake have come under scrutiny, particularly regarding the recommended amounts of leucine for older adults. Research suggests that the current recommendations may not suffice for maintaining muscle mass in this demographic (Szwiega et al., 2021). This calls for a reevaluation of dietary guidelines to better serve older populations.

As discussions around protein consumption continue, it is crucial to focus not only on the quantity but also the quality and variety of protein sources in our diets. Whether you follow a plant-based diet or consume animal products, understanding the different types of protein and their effects on health can lead to better dietary choices. By refining our approach to protein intake, we can enhance our overall nutrition and well-being.