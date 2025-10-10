Fundamental XR Introduces Fundamental Touch: A Breakthrough in Wireless Haptics

Fundamental XR has officially launched Fundamental Touch, a pioneering software designed to facilitate precise and wireless haptic feedback. Traditionally, haptic technologies have been tethered, which limited their application across various sectors. With this new platform, Fundamental XR is expanding the use of haptics beyond healthcare into fields such as robotics, industrial training, automotive, aerospace, retail, and gaming.

Significance of Wireless Haptics

Richard Vincent, the founder and CEO of Fundamental XR, emphasized the importance of touch in human-machine interaction. “Touch is the missing dimension in human–machine interaction, and precision kinesthetic haptics finally unlocks its full potential by going wireless,” he stated. By eliminating physical tethers, Fundamental Touch offers users the freedom and performance needed to train, explore, and operate in unprecedented ways.

Impact on Healthcare and Training

Fundamental XR’s immersive technologies, including augmented, mixed, and virtual reality (AR/MR/VR), have already been utilized to assist medical teams in mastering complex procedures. The London-based firm, previously known as FundamentalVR, claims that its platform can significantly reduce onboarding time by over 60%, enhance surgical accuracy by 44%, and improve sales performance by 22%. With over 50,000 sessions conducted in more than 30 countries, the company has established itself as a leader in using spatial technologies to accelerate skill acquisition and enhance outcomes in digital surgery.

Technical Architecture of Fundamental Touch

Fundamental Touch operates on a client-server model that detaches haptic simulations from visual components and user interfaces. Historically, high-fidelity kinesthetic haptics required wired connections to desktop computers, which restricted mobility and adoption. The new software addresses this limitation by providing a wireless architecture that supports mobility, scalability, and sub-100ms latency.

Key Features of Fundamental Touch

Dedicated Server: The software runs on a dedicated server or “haptic engine,” which processes serialized simulations sent from headsets or input devices, translating user actions into realistic haptic feedback.

Network Layer: A peer-to-peer communication layer ensures low-latency, bi-directional data exchange for real-time force feedback.

Haptic Server: The software is hosted on a single-board computer or embedded device, connecting directly to various haptic devices such as gloves and suits.

Output Devices: Compatible with XR headsets like Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest, as well as robotic platforms and gaming peripherals, these devices handle visual rendering and communicate wirelessly with the haptic server.

Expanding Applications Across Industries

According to Fundamental XR, the launch of Fundamental Touch is poised to transform how humans interact with machines across multiple sectors. The technology allows remote operators of robots and drones to “feel what the robot feels,” enhancing control in hazardous environments ranging from nuclear sites to deep-sea explorations and space missions. Additionally, this software can assist in imitation learning for training AI models and humanoid robots.

Benefits for Training and Safety

Fundamental XR also highlighted that its high-fidelity kinesthetic haptics can enhance digital twins and simulations on standalone XR devices, ultimately reducing costs and increasing precision. These simulations can be applied in industrial training, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace education.

Furthermore, wireless haptics play a crucial role in ensuring operator safety in emergency, defense, and industrial scenarios, such as search and rescue operations, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), and handling hazardous materials with mobile manipulators. Artists and gamers stand to benefit as well, as this technology enables more immersive experiences.

A New Era of Human-Machine Interaction

The introduction of Fundamental Touch represents a significant advancement in immersive technology. By removing the tether, Fundamental XR is providing unparalleled user freedom, high-fidelity force feedback, and extensive platform compatibility. This innovation marks the beginning of a new era in human-machine interaction that spans medicine, industry, mobility, commerce, and entertainment.