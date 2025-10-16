ASML Increases Revenue Amidst China Restrictions

ASML has projected its fourth-quarter sales to range between €9.2 billion and €9.8 billion, with an anticipated gross margin of 51% to 53%. In the third quarter, the company reported net bookings totaling €5.4 billion, of which €3.6 billion came from Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) lithography systems.

Long-Term Sales Outlook

Looking ahead, ASML forecasts a total net sales increase of approximately 15% for the full year 2025 compared to 2024. The company expects to maintain a gross margin around 52% and does not anticipate that total net sales in 2026 will fall below those of 2025.

Technological Developments

CEO Christopher Fouquet highlighted the ongoing advancements in lithography technology, noting a positive trend in EUV adoption, particularly with developments in High NA EUV systems. He stated, “In accordance with our strategy to assist customers in the realm of 3D integration, we have successfully shipped ASML’s inaugural product designed for Advanced Packaging, the TWINSCAN XT:260. This i-line scanner delivers up to four times the productivity compared to existing technologies.”

AI Integration Partnership

Additionally, ASML is advancing its capabilities through a partnership with Mistral AI, which enables the integration of artificial intelligence across its entire product portfolio. This collaboration aims to enhance system performance and productivity while improving the yield rates of customer processes.

Market Trends and Customer Demand

Fouquet also observed sustained positive momentum in investments related to artificial intelligence, which is expanding to a broader range of customers, particularly in cutting-edge Logic and advanced DRAM sectors. However, he cautioned that demand from Chinese customers is expected to decline significantly in 2026, following a robust performance in the Chinese market during 2024 and 2025.

High-NA EUV Machine Performance

According to reports, users of ASML’s high-NA EUV machine have processed 300,000 wafers to date. The company has successfully shipped five of these machines, valued at over $370 million each, primarily to major industry players including Intel, Samsung, Hynix, and TSMC.

ASML’s strong sales trajectory and innovative technological advancements position the company favorably in the semiconductor industry, despite anticipated challenges in the Chinese market. The integration of AI and the development of next-generation lithography systems are expected to further bolster ASML’s offerings and customer satisfaction in the coming years.