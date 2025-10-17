HITBOT Enhances Human-Machine Collaboration with Universal Intelligence Platform

This year, HITBOT has unveiled a groundbreaking framework known as the “operating system + hardware matrix” as it pushes the boundaries of embodied intelligence into extensive real-world applications. As part of the Xiaomi ecosystem and established in 2015, HITBOT has introduced three significant innovations: the HITBOT OS, a universal operating system for embodied intelligence; the eHand-6, an economically accessible dexterous robotic hand; and a humanoid robot prototype.

System-Level Intelligence Focus

The latest offerings from HITBOT signify a robust commitment to fostering system-level intelligence. The company’s goal is to enhance human-machine collaboration, making it more adaptable, accessible, and scalable across various sectors, including research, manufacturing, and service industries.

Introducing HITBOT OS

Launched in March 2025, the HITBOT OS represents the company’s inaugural universal operating system for embodied intelligence. It employs a dual-layer cognitive architecture dubbed “brain + cerebellum.” The ‘brain’ component integrates distributed artificial intelligence with industry-specific knowledge bases, enabling it to comprehend natural language commands and autonomously formulate execution strategies. In contrast, the ‘cerebellum’ converts these strategies into accurate mechanical movements, ensuring high-precision and safe motion control.

Transforming Task Execution

This innovative architecture allows robots to transition from merely executing commands to actively understanding instructions. For example, in life science labs, a researcher could instruct, “perform sample pre-processing,” and the HITBOT OS would automatically deconstruct this task into manageable steps such as dissolving, filtering, and centrifuging, coordinating necessary devices to complete the entire workflow. With over 300 built-in equipment protocols and a user-friendly low-code visual interface, HITBOT OS simplifies the design of automation processes, reducing development time from several days to mere hours.

The eHand-6: An Affordable Solution

This year, HITBOT also launched the eHand-6, a dexterous robotic hand priced at 2,999 RMB (approximately $420). Designed with five biomimetic fingers, it allows for precise grasping, rotation, and complex movements, boasting a maximum grip force of 10N and a lifting capacity of 5kg. Its modular design and open interface enable users to customize and enhance its functionalities for a variety of applications, ranging from research and education to use in small and medium-sized businesses.

Applications in Commercial Settings

In commercial environments, the eHand-6 can automate various tasks in retail and service sectors, such as preparing drinks or managing light industrial operations like assembling components and packaging products.

Humanoid Robot Prototype: Closed-Loop Intelligence

Recently showcased at the China International Industry Fair, HITBOT’s humanoid robot prototype features 19 degrees of freedom and is fully integrated with HITBOT OS, enabling it to autonomously understand and execute tasks. Although the humanoid robot prototype remains unnamed, it is currently in the development and testing phase.

Building an Intelligent Ecosystem

HITBOT’s four-axis collaborative robotic arms dominate more than half of the domestic market share in China, while their six-axis arms achieve a repeat positioning accuracy of ±0.02mm. Alongside smart electric cylinders, rotary grippers, and dexterous electric hands, these actuators form a comprehensive product ecosystem that caters to manufacturing, research, and new retail scenarios.

Creating a Modular Intelligence Framework

The company emphasizes that its objective extends beyond merely providing tools; it aims to establish an open embodied intelligence ecosystem that allows smart agents to integrate into different applications as effortlessly as assembling building blocks. Currently, HITBOT’s solutions are utilized by over 3,000 clients spanning diverse industries such as life sciences, consumer electronics, and beverage retail, with international markets reaching countries including the United States, Germany, and Japan.

Advancing Robotics through Integration

By merging a universal operating system with modular hardware, HITBOT is advancing the field of robotics from isolated intelligence to holistic system-level intelligence. The synergy between HITBOT OS and the eHand-6 significantly lowers barriers to automation, laying a solid technical foundation for broader acceptance of embodied intelligence.

Future of Human-Machine Collaboration

This innovative approach is facilitating the expansion of human-machine collaboration from high-end laboratories into practical industrial and research applications, reflecting significant trends in the evolution of automation and intelligent systems.