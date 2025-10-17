Redmi K90 Pro Max Launched with Bose Audio Partnership and Innovative Design

Redmi has officially launched the K90 Pro Max, marking its first smartphone to adopt the “Pro Max” designation. This new device expands the brand’s flagship K series and is intended to elevate the standard of performance and design within the lineup.

Design Features

The K90 Pro Max showcases a stunning “Flowing Gold White” finish, complemented by large rounded corners and ultra-narrow bezels that enhance its visual appeal. The smartphone incorporates a unique unibody metal design for its camera housing, which is described as “volcanic” in style. This not only adds to the aesthetic but also provides a robust and premium feel to the device.

Collaboration with Bose

One of the standout features of the K90 Pro Max is its collaboration with Bose, a renowned name in audio technology. Positioned next to the camera is a prominent speaker labeled “Sound by Bose.” This partnership signifies the first instance of collaboration between Redmi and the Bose brand, promising an enhanced audio experience for users.

Target Market and Pricing

According to Lu Weibing, an executive at Xiaomi, the K90 Pro Max is aimed at the RMB 4,000 price bracket, which is approximately $550. This pricing strategy positions the smartphone as a significant upgrade within the Redmi lineup, targeting consumers looking for high-performance devices at a competitive price point.

Positioning within the Redmi K Series

The K90 Pro Max is positioned as the flagship model within the performance-focused K series. With its advanced features and premium design, it aims to attract tech enthusiasts and users who demand high-quality performance from their smartphones.

With the launch of the K90 Pro Max, Redmi is clearly making a statement in the smartphone market. The combination of a striking design, collaboration with Bose for enhanced audio, and a strategic pricing approach positions this device as a strong contender in the flagship segment.