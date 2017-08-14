Sexual harassment in sports reporting





It was the first game I had ever covered as a paid sports reporter. Both teams were warming up on each end of the court. I walked through the tunnel of the basketball arena, amazed at the grandness of it all. I saw a name card on press row reading, “Sports Reporter Ryann Guy,” and I knew then, everything I had worked so hard for in school, had finally paid off.

As a young female college student pursuing a career in sports journalism, I have learned that I have to be aware of the intentions behind the way I am treated wherever I go. The first game I ever covered as a paid sports reporter was when I experienced that truth.

I sat down in my seat and placed my computer and notepad on my desk. I was official. To my right were a few familiar faces from another production team. Before my gaze could reach to my left, I felt a presence weighting upon its arrival; a man with his arm already stretched out-urging for a handshake introduced himself to me. I reacted politely and professionally, told him my name and then continued to arrange my belongings.

I have learned that there are people who are sincere and people who are not. A fellow may hurry down the sidewalk to hold the door for you, smile and be on his way. Another guy may stand there holding the door while you are still sitting in your car. He will stand there and stare with a grin until you walk in through that door. “That guy” will not forget to let you know how he thinks you “fill out those jeans so good,” as you walk by. It was the first game I had ever covered and I was sitting next to “that guy” by the end of the night.

Throughout the pre-game warmup and first two quarters of the game, “that guy” talked to me more than he broadcasted for his sports show. He was interested in who I was and what I have done as a sports reporter. I felt like I was networking. After all, professors tell us networking is one of the most beneficial ways to improve your career prospects. I was getting my name out there to professionals. It gave me a sense of accomplishment knowing how easy it was just to talk to people. At my very first game I ever covered, I had a professional ask for my contact information so I could send him a portfolio of my work. I was expanding my legacy! It was both exciting and terrifying.

As the game concluded, we exchanged information and went on our way. In the amount of time it took me to walk from the post-game press conference to my car, my phone rang. It was “that guy.” This call was not to talk about my studies, portfolio, or career – it was to talk about dinner and drinks at T.G.I. Friday’s with him that night. The first time being the sports reporter I had worked to hard to become and I was overshadowed by “that guy.” It was disheartening.

As a young college student, studying and working in my field as a sports reporter, it is empowering to know I have this opportunity among so many amazing individuals who have worked in the industry for years. As a young female sports reporter, it is unfortunate that I know I run the risk of being misled, mistreated, and taken advantage of by people who do not have my best interests in mind.

I am not here to complain about these situations; I am only here to make people aware that this really happens. Too many people fall victim to silence about their uncomfortable situations in fear of reprisals, but silence keeps the cycle of harassment going.

Many stories written reflect upon those who act poorly and speak unkindly about the broadcasting industry. Fortunately for myself, I have worked with many professionals who treat me and many of my peers as coworkers, in such a way feels like we are apart of their organization, not just a student. To reassure you, not everyone is like “that guy” and networking with professionals is the best way to improve your career in the future.

Harassment may happen to you the first day you work as a sports reporter as you find yourself in an uncomfortable situation or it may never happen to you. However, to be mindful of how it can happen to anyone throughout any part of a career is important in understanding how to handle it.

“That guy” has contacted me several times since my first day as a sports reporter. I have learned, “that guy” comes in all shapes, forms, and sizes. There are people out there just like him and the only thing that can change is the way we react to it. Stop it before it becomes a problem. Walk away, do not answer, and tell someone you trust. For every one of those guys who promise you the world and expect something in return, there are so many more people who are legitimate professionals and treat you like the professional you are. You have the power to chose how you react to the way you are treated and if you do it, you will gain the proper respect you deserve.

Title IX and the NCAA Office of Inclusion strive to make college and sports a welcoming and safe experience. To learn more about your rights in the face of sexual harassment, go to titleix.info or ncaa.org/about/resources/inclusion.