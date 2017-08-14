Biting the bullet with Bullet Journaling

Photo courtesy of Sublime Reflection





Filed under Opinion

Getting organized is one thing many people say is key to being successful not only in college, but also in life. Luckily for me, there’s Bullet Journaling. Some people are content using calendars or planners, but for a lot of people, they just don’t work. Often I would have ideas for stories or articles or I would want to jot down something I learned. A planner or calendar didn’t do everything I needed it to do, so I carried around multiple books for multiple tasks. Eventually, I tried to consolidate everything into an old notebook my mother gave me during high school. It was nice, but messy at first. As I looked for tips and tricks, I discovered Bullet Journaling.

I started using a Bullet Journal because I needed help staying on track between classes, research, jobs, and a social life. I always liked being organized, but I was at a loss for how to continue being organized when I felt so overwhelmed. It seemed so complicated at first and I thought I would never learn how to Bullet Journal properly.

The official Bullet Journal was created by Ryder Carroll, and is a happy medium between a to-do list, a diary, and a journal. You can track things you need to do and ideas you have with a Bullet Journal. Because you’re tracking your thoughts, ideas and progress, it becomes similar to a diary.

“It helps me ground myself and clarify my intent,” Carroll said. “It helps me clearly see how I’m investing my time and energy. By reviewing what I task myself with, I can keep my life edited back to only what’s essential.”

I like that it’s customizable. With a calendar, I’m limited to a square per day. With a planner, some days I have too much room or too little room. I never could find a setup that I liked the most. Using Bullet Journaling methods, I can set it up to be how I like it and if something does not work for me, I can simply turn the page and fix it.

“It gives you the freedom of a notebook while providing the structure of a planner,” said host of the YouTube channel How to ADHD Jessica McCabe.

People often break it down into short term and long term. I like to have a page for each month followed by a page for each week in that month.

With this, I can locate my tests, work shifts, and club activities on my monthly planning list. I then use my weekly list to note my homework, quizzes, household chores, article assignments, and other things. This way I’m actively looking at the short term and long term simultaneously. Looking at both the present and future allows me to prioritize what I need to do now to achieve what I want in the long term.

With this setup, I devote pages for monthly plans, weekly plans, then monthly ideas and thoughts. This amounts to two pages (one back and the subsequent front page) for a monthly spread, then two pages per week in the same manner, then I have empty space to jot down my ideas and thoughts. If my thoughts get lengthy or I just can’t wait to get home to draft that new Dungeons and Dragons character, I don’t have to worry about using too much space since my ideas are at the end of my planner.

This makes my months unevenly spread out, admittedly, but I fix that by using sticky tabs for each new month. That’s right, this is another place customizability comes in: you can make your journal as plain or creative as you like. I like big headers, cute stickers, and motivational quotes in my journal. I like having quizzes and tests highlighted and I enjoy changing my color scheme month to month to keep everything feeling fresh.

A bullet journal usually consists of a key, an index, numbered pages, and different spreads. But don’t let all the jargon intimidate you. Bullet Journals can function just fine without being fancy.

“I shed all embellishments years ago,” Carroll said. “I try to strip out everything that does not add value to my notebook and practice. That’s not to say that embellishing your Bullet Journal is in any way incorrect. Do what works for you.”

I love getting artsy and personal with my Bullet Journal. It adds a little more cheer and motivation into my hectic life. However, when I become exceptionally busy (hello, midterms and finals), my spreads become extremely basic with plans scribbled in a to-do list format. I’ve even had my day planned out hour-by-hour on extremely busy weeks.

People might gawk at the idea of planning a day so intensely, but it works for me.

The question many people ask is, “How do I start?” The answer is quite simple: buy a journal! Any journal or notebook will do, but many people prefer “dotted” over “lined” pages. These can be found at just about any craft supply store.

“Start simple,” Carroll said. “Don’t be distracted by the elaborate Bullet Journals you’ve seen online. It’s not about how your Bullet Journal looks, it’s about how effective it is… Once you get comfortable with the core features and methods, then make it your own.”

After that, you can choose to look up guides and follow those for setting up a journal, or go for it. Out of necessity on my part, I did the latter. I set up a small key for my journals: empty hearts for tasks I needed to do, full hearts for completed tasks, broken hearts for canceled plans, and a heart with an arrow through it for moved plans. Most people settle for boxes and bullets instead of hearts, but I found that using hearts cheered me up at the time, so I did it. It’s all about what you like and what motivates you.

“Be patient with yourself,” Carroll said. “Bullet Journaling is about self learning. Some lessons we learn slower than others. The Bullet Journal can become whatever you need it to be. Figuring out what that is, is where you practice begins.”

For those who like instruction, you can start by viewing the free tutorial on Bulletjournal.com or search YouTube for “Bullet Journal.” After that, it is all you. Make it yours, be productive, and have fun.