How to get your “beach bod”

If your roommate steals your food, you can't eat it. Shelby Guidry





Filed under Opinion, Showcase

We’ve all made that summer resolution to get into shape. Almost every summer. And if we are being honest with ourselves, we’ve failed miserably. Summer isn’t completely over yet though. There is still time for you to get in shape if you just follow these useful tips.

1. When you make cookies in your Easy Bake Oven, just make one massive cookie instead of a dozen. This way you are implementing long-term healthy habits, such as portion control. Now, when you do all of the math, you are eating one cookie and not 12. You will also learn to actually cook in the process. Your parents will be so proud.

2. Once you are an expert at portion control and are ready to “Live like Larry,” upgrade to Lunchables. This way your food is portioned out like a five-year-old’s. Pro tip: if you get the pizza version, pop that into your Easy Bake Oven, too.

3. Take the stairs from the first floor to the second floor of the Humanities building. Reward yourself with treat from P.O.D. Express. Then, take the elevator downstairs. Cardio is essential.

4. Another form of cardio is putting the weight of your parents’ expectations on your shoulders. The total weight includes maintaining a 4.0 GPA, getting your dream job after graduating, paying off student loans, learning to use an actual oven, and seamlessly having fun in the process. Don’t think too much about it, though. Remember stressed backwards is desserts.

5. De-stress with yoga, but be careful of hidden fees. Hidden fees include an expensive wardrobe from Lululemon and tennis shoes that look like highlighters, which must each be purchased separately in order to participate.

6. Take sleep very seriously. When you are asleep, you aren’t eating.

7. It’s OK to cry over your grades. No one will judge you, especially since you’re shedding water weight.

8. Don’t attend parties. Parties have alcohol, alcohol has carbs, and carbs supposedly lead to weight gain. Really, just don’t have a social life at all on the weekends.

9. Psych! That’s not about to happen.

10. Instead of the five second rule, use the four second rule. This will really test your capacities when you get the munchies.

11. Try a reward system. For every one word you write for your essay, take one bite of your food. Personal pronouns and articles (a, an, the) do not count.

12. Show up at the “caf ” five minutes before it closes because most of the food will be gone. There will still be some salad though.

13. Go vegan on the weekends. All you have to do is lay in bed, eat Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili chips, drink Glacier Freeze flavored G2 Gatorade, and watch Netflix. It’s so easy to do. It’s also called a hangover. Be careful when you reintroduce dairy and meat into your diet again. You might feel a little nauseous at first.

14. Remember when you were a kid and your parents told you not to fart in public? Yeah, I don’t really remember that moment either. However, according to a recent viral meme, farting burns calories. Fake news? Use this knowledge at your own risk.

In all sincerity, though, beach bodies are severely overrated. In college, food is the YOLO to all of our “I literally cannot even” moments, so cherish every second of it but do it in some moderation. While we all get carried away with our own vanity when it comes to having an ideal figure, let’s focus on what really matters: I think it’s called school. If all else fails, we can just try again next year.