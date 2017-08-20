Total [solar] eclipse of the heart

All of North America will be able to check “experience a solar eclipse” off of their bucket lists on Monday, Aug. 21.

Anyone in the path of totality, the areas where the eclipse visibility is 100 percent, will experience the absolute crescendo of nature’s marvel: a total solar eclipse.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the sun and Earth, blocking the sun’s light and casting a shadow on Earth, according to NASA. From beginning to end, a solar eclipse lasts around three hours. In a partial solar eclipse, only a certain percentage of the sun’s light is blocked, depending on your location on Earth. However, at the path of totality, a total solar eclipse completely blocks off the sun’s light for about two minutes and 40 seconds, according to NASA.

All due to the laws governing physics, the path of the 2017 total solar eclipse is entirely exclusive to those in the United States. The last time this happened was in 1918, according to NASA. The 2017 path will travel from Oregon to South Carolina in a span of just 93 minutes.

During complete “totality,” viewers can expect an utter silence of nature: stars to come out, the temperature momentarily drops and a luminous “halo” of the sun’s light appears around the disk of the moon.

“Compared to a partial eclipse, a total eclipse is much more dramatic; there is nothing like it,” Dr. Albert Gapud, USA physics professor, says. “Everyone should experience it at least once in their life.”

The USA Chapter of Physics Students and Honors College have organized a trip to Tennessee to experience the full effect of this phenomenon.

Even if you aren’t traveling hours upon hours to catch a total solar eclipse, you can still experience the chance to see a solar eclipse right from home.

A partial solar eclipse will occur in Mobile from 12:01-3:00 p.m. with the peak coverage of 84% at 1:33 P.M.

“You will not know the eclipse is happening unless you look for it,” Gapud says.

The USA Department of Physics will have a few telescopes set outside behind the ILB building, so stop by in order to observe this spectacle.

The USA Recreational Center, Student Government Association and the USA chapter of American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics are also hosting a viewing party from noon-3:00 P.M. at the intramural fields. They will provide free solar eclipse glasses to the first 300 guests that arrive.

You can also catch the solar eclipse in Mobile live at https://www.timeanddate.com/eclipse/in/usa/mobile.

In regards to safety, never look directly into the sun, even through your knockoff Rayban’s sunglasses. You need to purchase special solar eclipse glasses. Be careful of solar eclipse glasses with faulty filters. Ensure that your glasses are legitimate by checking greatamericaneclipse.com.

If you don’t get a glimpse of the upcoming total solar eclipse, mark your calendars for the next one on Aug. 12, 2045.