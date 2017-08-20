20 Reasons to be Involved in Extracurricular Activities

Don't forget to check out Get on Board Day!

You get out of college what you put in; if you don’t participate in anything you won’t get the most out of your college experience.

The more involved you are the more friends you make.

Being involved will look good on a resume for a future employer/graduate school.

If you join a club run by a professor you will be able to get to know them better; thus gaining a source for a possible letter of recommendation.

By joining a club that pertains to your major, you gain the opportunity to get advice from older students studying the same things as you.

Joining a club and sticking to its obligations will help you develop responsibility and learn how to manage your time.

Many major-related clubs will have guest speakers from the field you are interested in; this is not only a good opportunity for networking, but a way for you to get advice from people who have become successful doing what you want to do.

Having a leadership role in an organization will help develop your leadership skills and give you practice communicating with your peers in a professional way.

Normally, most clubs have a required GPA you must maintain. Having to maintain this GPA will help motivate you to stay on top of your studies.

Normally, clubs will provide some opportunity for you to be involved with community service; community service hours look great on a resume.

By being involved you will help cultivate the community participation at USA.

Schools that have higher student participation are more fun for students to attend.

Often, students who are more involved do better in their classes; being involved teaches you to budget time and follow through with deadlines.

By joining a club or organization you will be exposed to people who are different than you and see the world in a different light; this will help you broaden your own horizons.

Joining a club also gives you a chance to give back to USA; by being involved on campus you help contribute to the culture of USA.

Being a member of something bigger than you can help to develop your own self-confidence.

You can gain support system when you join a club or organization; your membership will connect you to these other people and give you the opportunity to be there for each other.

Going to your club meetings/class obligations can serve as an escape from the stress of classes and homework; it gives you something else to focus on.