Parking changes impact all students





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Parking Services announced the addition of over 250 new gravel parking spots located on Health Services Drive in North Zone parking and several new regulations to go with them in an email on Aug. 15.

Only commuter students with a valid parking permit can park in the new gravel parking lot. As the email stated, following the completion of the new lot, students with East Zone parking permits are no longer allowed to park in North Zone parking, but instead must park in their respective zones or the new gravel lot.

According to Parking Services, after 3:45 p.m. daily, residential and commuter students alike can park anywhere on campus except the following restricted areas: loading/unloading zones,visitor parking areas and blue staff parking spaces in the residential zone. These spaces are now monitored 24/7 by campus police, ready to write students parking tickets whenever applicable.

Students are advised to remain respectful toward the University of South Alabama Police Department despite any frustrations they may have with fines.

“If you have an issue, just make sure to be kind and respectful to those who can help. Understand Parking Services and USAPD are here to keep you safe. Being respectful goes a long way. Parking on campus is a privilege ,so don’t take it lightly,” said SGA Chief Justice Taylor Davis.

USA’s parking services web page states that visitor parking spots are reserved for official USA guests only, and those individuals must have a valid permit to utilize them. This also includes students looking to tour campus for upcoming semesters.

“All parking spots in Meisler Hall have been converted to TOUR VISITOR ONLY spots due to an increased demand for campus visits,” stated the email.

Students are no longer allowed to park in this lot until after the cut-off time from Monday through Friday. Additionally, 30-minute spaces are no longer offered to students wishing to visit Meisler Hall or the bookstore.

Some students have noticed improvements already with USA’s parking, despite it being so early in the semester.

“I like the changes so far, parking today wasn’t nearly as bad as last year.” said Nicole Duke, a USA sophomore.

Others had subtle discomfort with the parking even still, “[Finding a parking spot] Today wasn’t terrible, but the zones you have to choose from still suck pretty bad. I have two classes back-to-back and because of zone choice it’s a long walk both ways because the classes are on opposite sides of campus,” said Mike Saucier, another USA student.

Over the summer, USA changed the parking spots north of the chemistry building and Marx Library from straight to angular spaces so students wouldn’t have to back out into lanes of traffic to leave the lot, according to Director of Communications Bob Lowry.

Road signs have been changed to accommodate the new one-way traffic areas.

If you catch yourself accidently breaking any of these new traffic regulations, keep in mind that after Sep .6, students with a parking ticket balance of over $100 will have holds placed on their accounts. To register for spring semester, students will need a ticket balance below that amount. On USA’s website students can find information on Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day, a SGA organized event where students can bring in donations for a charitable cause and have one parking ticket written off of their total due amount.

Davis would also like to remind students, “The best way to prevent getting a ticket is to follow the regulations.”

To read more about parking regulations or to get a complete map of parking zones visit

www.southalabama.edu/departments/.parkingservices or email parking services at [email protected].