Warm welcomings and new beginnings

Filed under News, Showcase

Over 1,200 incoming freshman assembled in The University of South Alabama’s Mitchell Center to celebrate convocation on Aug. 15. USA’s website describes the annual convocation as “a special event for new students and staff.”

The annual convocation traditionally consists of a greeting from USA’s president, a speech given by one of USA’s students and ending words from a member of alumni, according to the Week of Welcome page on USA’s website.

Jaguar Athletics hosted a few pre-convocation activities, such as seeing which side of the room could shout “GO, JAGS!” the loudest and also hosted a trivia competition for prizes. Later, the students recited the Jaguar fight song, an age-old tradition students participate in every year.

Other pre-convocation events included the class of 2021’s group photo. At 9:45 a.m. in the Mitchell Center, students lined up for the photo dressed in all red, white and blue attire. The University posted the picture over social media later that day.

SGA President Carl Thomas Jr. spoke at the event in full Jaguar spirit attire, in an attempt to inspire and encourage the new freshman class.

“It was really cool how he was dressed just like the rest of the students and sat with them [in school colors]. You couldn’t even tell it was him until he left the crowd and pointed himself out.” stated Josie Jones, one of USA’s many new freshmen.

After Thomas’ speech, a student-presented slideshow advised freshman to “remember to make memories and try to find yourself throughout your college experience.”

After convocation, students ate lunch at the north and south sides of the Mitchell Center Concourse and visited their academic college for Dessert with the Deans. Students had the opportunity to ask the deans one-on-one questions about their respective colleges and the university as a whole.

Convocation is just one of South’s many “Week of Welcome” events which are offered free of charge to current students and spans 15 days. It began with Move-in Day and will end with the “South Success Summit: Determine Your Direction” event on Saturday, Aug. 26. The summit offers free food and games for students while they learn skills that could aid them in achieving a successful academic school year.

Other remaining Week of Welcome events include the Consent Carnival, Jaguar Productions Bingo for Books, Career Services Job Fair, Get on Board Day, and Jaguar Production’s Block Party.

To find upcoming Week of Welcome events with times and locations, visit the USA website and click the “Week of Welcome…And Beyond” tab. Most events are free of charge for USA students and many offer free food and hours of entertainment.