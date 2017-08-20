Semmes statue still stands

When hacktivist group “Anonymous” threatened to tear down Mobile’s statue of Admiral Raphael Semmes, former USA SGA President David Toifel came to its defense.

“Anonymous” announced their plans to tear down several Confederate statues across the country, including the statue of Admiral Semmes on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m. EST as part of what they called a Day of Denouncement. However, no one showed up to tear the statue down, much to Toifel’s relief.

“It’s an answer to my prayers,” said Toifel. “I’ve been praying all day it wouldn’t happen. I had to come down here just to be witness and at least put my physical presence between anyone who would try to harm it.”

Toifel served as USA SGA president from 1969-1970 and studied history and political science at USA.

He worked as a teacher for 30 years and helped restore the statue almost 20 years ago.

“This is something that is deeply special to me,” said Toifel. “I actually participated in the fund to raise artifacts from the CSS Alabama. I’ve been to France and seen where the crew of the [CSS] Alabama is buried. I worked on it for 20 years of my life and I really wouldn’t let anyone tear it down without some type of resistance.”

When asked how much resistance he was prepared to offer, Toifel did not seem prepared to offer violent resistance.

“I’m an old man. I’m 70,” he said. “I hope it doesn’t get physical.”

Toifel expressed hope that the city of Mobile could work together to resolve any problems it might have.

“Mobile is probably the best of all southern cities, and I’ve been to a lot of them,” said Toifel. “I think that if we work together, we can overcome any problem we have. Violence is not the answer. It is not the answer.”

Admiral Semmes statue still remains over the Bankhead Tunnel. “Anonymous” was not available for comment at the time of publication.