Meet Mayoral Candidate Anthony Thompson

When citizens of Mobile vote for mayor on Tuesday, one of the candidates they can vote for is Anthony Thompson. Thompson sat down with The Vanguard to discuss his campaign platform.

A licensed practicing nurse, Thompson said he initially ran for mayor to alleviate Mobile’s HIV problem. However, he said that as he talked to potential voters, he changed his campaign platform to address the issues that are important to them; crime and unemployment. He also seeks to increase governmental transparency and accountability.

Thompson discussed several reforms to the public safety offices, including depoliticizing the offices of police and fire chief, implementing a home loan forgiveness program for public safety officers and supports a civilian oversight council to increase police accountability.

First among the changes Thompson proposed is depoliticizing the offices of police and fire chief. Thompson explained that the offices of police and fire chief are political appointments.

“If you’ve been in that job for 20 or 30 years, that should not change based on the whim of a politician,” Thompson said.

He also said he wants to implement a home loan forgiveness program for public safety officers, such as police and firemen to encourage public safety officers to live in the city of Mobile. Thompson said this would serve as an artificial pay increase for public safety officers as well as a crime deterrent.

Thompson also supports a civilian oversight council to increase police accountability.

“According to statistics, we are at an all-time low,” Thompson said about crime. “However, I have reason to believe these numbers are artificially low… I don’t fault the police department for this. It is the result of the mayor’s office putting pressure on the Chief of Police to reduce crime.”

Thompson’s interest in crime prevention doesn’t stop stop with the police, he also wants to bolster Mobile’s social services for people who have been released from jail. He hopes this will decrease the likelihood of someone going back to jail and give them the opportunity to reintegrate to society.

Another large part of Thompson’s platform includes increased governmental transparency and accountability.

“Elected officials need to be held accountable and they cannot be held accountable if you don’t know what they are doing,” said Thompson.

To promote governmental accountability and transparency, Thompson proposed a town hall meeting in all seven districts every three to four months. He said he would require officials in charge of each district to attend each town hall meeting or watch a video of each town hall meeting and take handwritten notes.

Thompson said the purpose of this was to “…be up front with the citizens and let them know if we can do anything to address it [their issues], what are we doing to address it. That way, they can hold us accountable.”

To find more information on how you can vote in Tuesday’s mayoral election, visit http://www.cityofmobile.org/election/.