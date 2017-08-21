USA’s response to Charlottesville

Stewart Memorial Christian Methodist Episcopal Church held a prayer vigil for the victims of the Charlottesville protests. Briana Cunningham





A “Unite the Right” rally turned violent when protesters clashed with counter-protesters on Saturday, Aug. 12, a.m. The day before, marchers carried torches around the University of Virginia chanting slogans such as “White Lives Matter” and “Blood and Soil.”

The slogan “White Lives Matter” is in direct opposition to “Black Lives Matter,” which fights against systemic racism towards African-Americans. “Blood and Soil” is the translation of the German philosophy “Blut und Boden,” which was used during the Nazi Regime.

The “Unite the Right” protesters gathered again on Saturday and were met by counter-protesters.

By 11:28 a.m., a local state of emergency was declared by Charlottesville, Virginia and the county of Albemarle.

At around 1:42 p.m., James Fields Jr. drove a speeding car into the counter protesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.

“If you’re not outraged you’re not paying attention,” Heyer said in a final Facebook post.

Following the incidents, President Trump received heavy criticism for his now infamous comment, “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides.”

The president received many complaints from the left and right alike for his lack of conviction.

“Mr. President – we must call evil by its name. These were white supremacists and this was domestic terrorism,” Sen. Cory Gardner (R) wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Aug. 14, Trump released a new statement:

“Racism is evil, and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups.”

People spoke up in support of the condemnation, many sharing their voice on Twitter.

“Very important for the nation to hear @potus describe events in #Charlottesville for what they are, a terror attack by #whitesupremacists,” Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) tweeted.

The next day, Trump again stated, “I think there is blame on both sides. You had a group on one side that was bad. You had a group on the other side that was also very violent.”

In response the events in Charlottesville University of South Alabama College Republicans released a statement:

“The University of South Alabama College Republicans are deeply disturbed by the abhorrent actions of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia,” President of USA College Republicans Zach Weidlich wrote. “These evil acts, motivated by racist ideology, burden us greatly.

“We strongly condemn any type of racial supremacy, white nationalism, or any type of terrorism. These attitudes and actions are disgusting, and they are not welcome in the Republican Party. We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by injury and loss of life, and we pray for quick and total healing for everyone injured in these attacks.

“Additionally, we echo President Trump’s statement that these acts of hate have no place in America. The President was correct when he said, “Racism is evil…And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the K.K.K., neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

USA President Tony Waldrop also released a statement and emailed all students in regards to Charlottesville.

“The tragic and deplorable events in Charlottesville, Virginia, should serve as a reminder that we, as a university community, a nation and a world, must dedicate ourselves to peacefully and constructively discussing and addressing the issues and challenges of our times in a manner that is respectful of all individuals,” Waldrop wrote. “We all must be clear that there is no place in this dialogue, or in any of our interactions, for intolerance or violence. Our University of South Alabama core values include diversity, inclusion, cultural awareness and mutual respect. I encourage our faculty, staff and students to embrace and live these values and to continue fostering a climate of care, concern and civility among all groups and individuals.”

The Vanguard offers its condolences to all that were harmed during the protests at Charlottesville and will continue to monitor this and similar situations.