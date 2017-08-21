“Constellations” debuts at USA

Girl meets boy; boy meets girl; they meet at a barbecue, fall in love, get married and live happily ever after; end of story.

Wrong.

The Broadway renowned play “Constellations” made its debut this past weekend at Laidlaw Performing Arts Center, and it was the complete antithesis of this stereotypical “girl next door” story.

The unorthodox romantic-comedy with a side of tragedy and sci-fi was a reconstruction of the audience’s consciousness right on stage. For example, have you ever driven home pondering, re-evaluating and reconstructing multiple scenarios of how a situation would have played out if you had done something differently?

The two-person show follows the romantic life of Roland, portrayed by USA Professor Paul Hurley, and Marianne, portrayed by Midwestern State Professor Christie Maturo.

Roland is a beekeeper. Marianne is a physicist. From the onset of the first barbeque scene, their relationship is shrouded with challenges that are inevitable, such as subtle insecurities and casual fibbing. All the while, Roland and Marianne figure out their relationship again, again and again in a celestial setting.

Roland and Marianne have a very unique, nostalgic and comforting approach to humor by finding silver linings within a really complex subject matter.

“The awkward humor and uncomfortable meet-up situations are aspects that almost anyone in college can recognize and identify with,” Christian Manganti, USA sophomore, said.

“Constellations” insists that there is no such thing as a syllabus in a relationship. Your greatest “tests” are defined in moments that you cannot study for. Each encounter with a significant other is a multiple choice quiz with A. do I tell her I am in a relationship with someone else; B. do I tell her I have a child; C. we are both single.

“You start to think about how certain situations work out in your life,” Manganti said.

For the entirety of the play, you are thinking in this formula.

“From the first minute onwards, my mind got thrown into varying states of confusion, emotional turmoil, and genuine introspection,” Manganti said.

Yet, the common theme within all of these states of mind is simple; every little moment can alter the course of any relationship: tone of voice, Roland’s side glance, the number of steps Marianne takes to her left.

The juxtaposition of the simplistic backdrop with the intricate “molecular structure” of the characters in each of the scenarios enhanced the overall storytelling quality of the play.

“Constellations” is a reminder that the universe has a course of action and reaction for every single option possible. There is a fine line between scientific reality and our very own perceptions of a situation. The play insinuates that it isn’t impossible to walk this line.

The magnetically captivating play “Constellations” heads to Midwestern State this weekend.