The student news site of The University of South Alabama

The Vanguard

South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

This+season%2C+be+sure+to+bring+your+items+in+an+approved+clear+plastic+bag.+P
This season, be sure to bring your items in an approved clear plastic bag. P

This season, be sure to bring your items in an approved clear plastic bag. P

Muqit Asif Khan

Muqit Asif Khan

This season, be sure to bring your items in an approved clear plastic bag. P

Hannah Blackburn, Reporter
August 21, 2017
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






USA athletics issued a new policy requiring all bags entering Ladd-Peebles stadium to be clear this  football season.

“We’ve looked at what other Sun Belt football teams are doing, as well as SEC schools and the NFL and this seems that this is where everybody is going,” said Assistant Athletic Director Greg Keel, “This will help improve the safety and efficiency of fans”.

If a fan wishes to bring items into the stadium, they must be in either a gallon-sized clear freezer or Ziploc sandwich bag, or in a clear USA tote with the Jaguar logo embellished on it. Clutch handbags are permitted, but may be no larger than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches. All Jaguar athletic fund donors and season ticket holders will receive a free clear tote bag along with their purchase. Students who bought parking passes will also receive one free bag; they can also be purchased at the USA bookstore. Despite the limitations on the types of bags, this is not meant to be seen as a limitation as to what kinds of items can be brought into the stadium. Game-goers can still bring the items they have brought previously, however now it must carried along in a designated clear bag.

Bags that will not be permitted include: clear backpacks, mesh tote bags, plastic bags with printed patterns on them, diaper bags, fanny packs, binocular cases and oversized tote bags.  There will not be restrictions on bags used for medical purposes. There will be a test-run on Sept. 8 when the Jags play their home opener against Oklahoma State University.

“We’re going to have a sort of ‘soft-opening’ in which we aren’t going to turn away those who don’t have a bag,” says Keel, “we’re going to hand them a bag and tell them that these must be used for the rest of the games, we want to start enforcing this policy as soon as possible.”

As of right now, this policy will only be used for football games.  

“Knowing that football games are our most attended contest, this year it will only be for football,” Keel noted.

The athletic department has yet to decide if this will fall onto other sporting events, but Keel says they aren’t going to rule out that possibility yet.  Another important policy that the athletic department wants fans to be aware of is that there will be no outside beverages allowed. All drinks must be purchased at the event. The athletic department will have signs posted around campus reminding everyone of the new policy and more information can be found online at Jaguarathleticfund.com/clearbag.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    USA Volleyball starts new season

  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    Sexual harassment in sports reporting

  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    Soccer kicks off season with exhibition game

  • Sports

    Men’s track earns fourth straight SBC Academic Award

  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    Jeremy Towns journey to the Jaguars

  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    USA football attends Sun Belt Media Day

  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    Soccer welcomes 10 newcomers and new coach

  • South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’

    Sports

    Swaggerty shows inspiring summer dedication

  • Sports

    Congratulations to NFL Rams draftee Gerald Everett

  • Sports

    New Orleans to host Sun Belt Media Day

The student news site of The University of South Alabama
South Alabama starts ‘Clear Bag Policy’