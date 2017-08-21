USA Volleyball starts new season

The South Alabama volleyball team dives into a new season with a tournament Aug. 24th in Houston, Texas. As a veteran team, there are 12 letterwinners returning to the Jaguar Gym this year and four freshman who will add to the squad.

Every year, The Sun Belt Conference East Division head coaches chooses prospective rankings of all the teams and this year, South was selected to finish this season second in the league.

“The first weekend is a perfect weekend to get us started to give us a feel for different styles of teams,” Head Coach Amy Hendrichovsky said about their first matchup of the season against Texas Southern University.

The Jags will face Texas Southern University, Houston Baptist University and Texas Tech University during their first tournament.

Freshman Meaghan Jones is looking forward to the upcoming tournament in Texas, her native state.

“I am super excited . . . I hope to get on the court and make a difference,” she said about not only proving herself on the court, but impressing her family as well. Jones said every one of her family members will be there to support the Jaguars.

Sophomore setter and defensive specialist Ashlyn Roberts believes her ability to make changes quickly is part of how she utilizes her skills during games. She explains how both teams strategize against what they believe to be the other team’s weaknesses. Being able to adjust to different situations gives Roberts the upper hand against her opponent.

“I am pretty consistent with my middles and my right,” she said about her technique. “I’m working on my left side with my angles and the velocity of my wrist.”

Last season, the team finished second in the conference with an overall 16-14 record and went 7-9 in conference play. The team struggled on the road with three wins and nine losses, but dominated at home with eight wins and three losses.

“Our goals for this program has been to win a conference championship that we have been working to get there over the last few years,” said Hendrichovsky.

With Coastal Carolina as the defending champion, the Chanticleers are a team to watch. Hendrichovsky noted that Arkansas State has been another tough competitor from the west for USA in the past. This year, USA will have a home court advantage against both teams.

One thing Hendrichovsky said she would like to see the team do this year is, “Build momentum from start to finish, but finish stronger than how we started.”

The athletes have one more week of training and practices before traveling to their first matchup of the season. To hear more about upcoming volleyball games, check back with www.usajaguars.com.