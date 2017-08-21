BMD student wants to be a star

Filed under Opinion, Showcase

Dear Debbie: I am going to be a sophomore next year at South. I’m a Biomedical Sciences major, but only because my parents pushed me to be. My grades are fine, but I hate the course material. I have always wanted to become an actress. I really want to move somewhere, like New York or Los Angeles, where I will have more opportunities to pursue my dream of acting. I know if I do this without finishing school my parents will cut me off. I feel like I will go crazy if I have to spend the next 7 years studying to be a doctor. I am 19 now so I feel like I should be able to follow my dreams regardless of my parents approval. What should I do?

– BMD Dreamer

BMD Dreamer: I think that when it comes to the arts, people greatly over-emphasize location. People often think that it is not possible to pursue their creative interests unless they live in a certain place.

Cities like New York and Los Angeles are typically romanticized as these perfect cities where dreams come true in a flash and poor waitresses become A-list celebrities. In reality, these cities are crawling with want-to-be actresses and actors who would do just about anything for a part in a PSA commercial.

This high volume of people who share your same career goals makes it very difficult to stand out. Only the most skilled actors and actresses are able to get roles; and often it just comes down to who you know. Someone with a lot of established connections is much more likely to get an acting job than a 19-year-old from Alabama who does not know a single soul.

These cities are also incredibly expensive. If you up and move to LA or New York without any means of making steady money, your funds will quickly be drained. If acting is truly something that you are passionate about, you need to cultivate your talents before you run off to LA with no training or plan.

Staying in Mobile to finish college does not mean that you can’t still follow your dreams. USA has a wonderful theatre program where you can have the opportunity to act in live productions.

Many students and Mobile residents enjoy the programs put on in the Laidlaw Performing Arts center. By taking theatre classes and participating in these productions you will not only increase your talent, but give yourself a chance to see if acting is truly what you want to do with your life.

Being an actress takes hard work and it typically does not pay well. This is probably why your parents are hesitant to let you follow this particular dream. It is easy to be swept away in the idea of being a famous actress and mistake it for an actual passion for the craft.

You should speak with your parents about your concerns and life goals. If you don’t want to be a doctor, they can not force you to be. Though if they are helping you pay for school, you do owe them the respect of involving them in these types of decisions.

Do your best to see this from their perspective and understand that they only want what is best for you. If you bring up the possibility of taking theatre classes they will most likely react more warmly to this than the idea of you leaving for LA or New York.