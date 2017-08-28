Vietnam vet starts boxing program

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5:30 a.m., a group of students gather at the recreation center to train with Marine Corps veteran and USA’s Head Boxing Coach Charles Patton.

Patton began his boxing debut as a young teenager in Birmingham, Alabama. After making a name for himself by winning the Alabama State Boxing title, Patton went on to join the Marine Corps during Vietnam. The Marine Corps already recruited him to box. While in the service, Patton made the All-Marine varsity team which competed with Navy, Army and other Marine Corps from around the world. Now, the boxing league no longer exists.

After boxing in the Marine Corps for around 12 years, Patton retired to California in 1982 and began his coaching career. He said the only reason he stopped boxing is because he became too old. However, Patton said that does not stop others from asking him if he is ever going to fight again.

“I could probably compete now if I wanted to,” Patton said.

Although, he said he likes the teaching part better now and the exercise aspect of boxing.

In 2000, he returned to Alabama to coach at USA. Since he started teaching at USA, two of his students have gone on to professional fights.

Patton said that many different people sign up for his class for different reasons. Some are looking to lose weight while others are there to test their limits. However, Coach Patton says that every once in awhile, a student will join his class with no intentions of gaining much out of it, but eventually love it enough to stick with it. One USA animation student, Barrian Flowers, found a new hobby after signing up for boxing.

Only having started boxing two months ago after his friend introduced him to Coach Patton, Flowers is now training for his first fight in one month. He said his favorite part about boxing is the art of discipline.

“It’s about how to keep control of your anger,” Flowers said.

Having never fought before, he said he is excited and ready for his first matchup next month. He will most likely find out who his opponent will be a week before his fight date.

As for his future with boxing, he said, “I’m going wherever the wind takes me.”

Flowers said if boxing does not work out, he will continue pursuing animation.

As for training with Patton, Flowers says, “It’s like having a second father.”

Patton said he thinks Flowers is a student that can handle his Marine Corps-style teaching and can be successful in boxing.

“You have to be really dedicated to this, to what you do. Sometimes I can see in the people who come to my class, whether they will succeed or not in boxing,” Patton said.

“That is what I lay out in the beginning: if you want to come for the sport of it, if you want to come to workout, if you want to compete – you are welcome,” Patton said about the variety of students he trains.

For more information about how to join Patton’s boxing program, go to the USA Recreation Center website for lists of classes and schedules.