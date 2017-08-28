USA out sources jobs to Ricoh

Ricoh will take over USA Publication Services.





USA reached an agreement with Ricoh to outsource Publications Services Department’s jobs and services beginning Friday, Sept. 1. This is in attempt to enhance quality of services, according to a mass email sent by John Smith, USA vice president of student affairs.

Ricoh’s website states that they specialize in production print, printers and copiers, interactive workboards and cameras. According to the email, USA Publication Services will continue to provide all normal operations to the campus throughout the transition period with Ricoh up to Sept. 30. After Sept. 30, the full transition from USA Publications to Ricoh is expected to be complete.

“There were 13 Publication Services employees,” Lowry said. “Every effort was made to transition those employees elsewhere within the University, if they so desired. Of the 13, seven chose to remain with Publication Services as Ricoh employees. I’m aware of at least three, and there may be more, staying with the University in another position. In addition, several employees who were eligible to retire elected to do so. In all, there will be a total of 11 Ricoh employees, and seven of those are transitioning from Publication Services. Employees who are remaining with Publication Services will now be employed by Ricoh USA, rather than the University.”

This means that USA Publication employees will receive their benefits through Ricoh, instead of USA.

Despite the effect it has on Publications Service employees, Ricoh coming to USA does offer some perks such as an online job submission portal where print jobs can be ordered to improve organization and efficiency of orders and new digital equipment with on-site consultants to assist in printing needs, according to Smith’s email.

The email also stated that the new Ricoh office will be at the Education and Outreach building instead of University Commons. This puts the Ricoh office at the north side of campus in the Education Outreach Building (number 19 on the campus map), but allows it to be more connected to campus due to the island-like design of UCOM.

If you have further questions about the Ricoh transition, Publication Services can be reached at [email protected] or by visiting their current office in the University Commons complex.