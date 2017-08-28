Faculty Senate update

Close The Faculty Senate discussed several important issues at their first meeting of the year. Shelby Guidry Shelby Guidry The Faculty Senate discussed several important issues at their first meeting of the year.





Filed under News

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Faculty Senate discussed upcoming agenda and issues such as budget, parking, student enrollment and position searches at the faculty clubhouse on Aug. 23.



Guest speakers included Nursing Professor Dr. Elizabeth Vandewaa who discussed parking and student enrollment, Director of Government Relations William “Happy” Fulford and Assistant Director of Government Relations Nick Lawkis who explained USA’s budget.

“Universities across the board saw no increase in budget last year,” Lawkis said. “We were lucky to get level funding.”

Fulford brought attention to the constant decline of governmental aid for higher education in the last decade. According to Fulford, budgets for universities all over the country decreased 23 percent since 2008.

“The annual budget in 2008 was $138 million. In 2017 that has decreased to about $107 million. That’s a 31 million dollar decrease,” said Fulford.

“Most federal budgeting goes through grades K-12. They just expect us to raise tuition because we’re able to,” stated Lawkis.

Other topics included parking updates, position searches and student enrollment.

Vandewaa said a parking consultant plans to come to campus in the next few months to discuss USA’s parking issues and ways that the University could work to fix them. The consultant plans to review the intersection by the Allied Health building in an attempt to make it a more efficient and safe area to drive.

Vandewaa also said the student housing facilities are completely full, despite student enrollment decreasing from last year. USA plans to release more room for students to stay at The Grove to combat this, but no other plans for building more residence halls were mentioned.

“Part of the problem [with student enrollment] is that there are less international students this year than years before,” Vandewaa said. “This has a little bit to do with students having difficulty getting visas.”

Vandewaa discussed the Pathway USA program, a program that helps community college students prepare to transfer to USA, and how that could help improve student enrollment despite international students being unable to study at USA.

“…Over the last year our Pathway USA program has grown. Over 500 students are currently enrolled in that program ready to come to USA, so that looks very promising.”

Vandewaa also discussed recently filled faculty positions, such as Dean of the Honors College, Dean of the College of Nursing and Dean of the Graduate School. USA is trying to fill the Chief Diversity Officer position and hopes that one will be appointed sometime this semester, according to Vandewaa.

“We are in the process of screening applicants, we have a lot,” said Vandewaa. “We’ll be doing Skype interviews and then we’ll bring our top candidates to campus. We’re looking to get this position filled as soon as possible.”

The role of Chief Diversity Officer is to identify and implement strategies to increase the number of students and faculty from underrepresented groups on campus.

Updates on parking, student enrollment and Chief Diversity Officer will be given at the next Faculty Senate meeting on Sep. 20 at the faculty clubhouse.