Astronaut Lawrence DeLucas visits USA

Lawerence DeLucas launched a STEM program in Mobile. Photo courtesy of washingtonexec.com





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Astronaut and biochemist Lawrence DeLucas visited USA on Aug. 22 to speak about his mission in space and introduce a science, technology, engineering and mathematics program for high school upperclassmen and one for elementary students.

Delucas is passionate about helping children achieve their goals in STEM fields. He has obtained several degrees throughout his career, including two bachelor’s in chemistry and physiological optics, a master’s in chemistry, a doctorate in optometry and a doctorate in biochemistry.Though DeLucas isn’t a career astronaut, he was inspired by his organic chemistry teacher who convinced him he could be a scientist. He flew aboard NASA Space Shuttle mission STS-50 as a payload specialist, someone who is trained to handle equipment in a space shuttle and to conduct experiments in space.

DeLucas applied every year for seven years to be a Payload Specialist in order to study how crystals form. After his application was accepted, DeLucas competed against another candidate physically and mentally.

“What I brought back from my whole career is that it’s very competitive.” DeLucas said. “It was tough on not just me, but my family. It was all about winning.”

Thirty-one scientists voted between DeLucas and the other pilot to decide who flew. In the end, DeLucas was elected to fly.

“I think the best for anybody is to be able to look out the window at Earth and all the stars,” DeLucas said. “It was absolutely phenomenal. I wish I was a writer or a poet because it’s very emotional to look down at Earth.”

During the mission, DeLucas spent 14 days total in space, or 221 orbits around Earth.

“The worst part is coming back down to Earth,” DeLucas said. “It’s the only time that I felt sick. Your heart isn’t used to pumping uphill. As we were coming back down, I looked at my monitor and my heart rate was 157 and my blood pressure was 188/138. It took about 15 minutes after we landed to regulate and about 25 minutes to get out of my seat.”

DeLucas continues his research on Earth and now tries to help the next generation of STEM students.

“You have to like it,” DeLucas said. “Don’t do it unless you really have a passion for it. Every day when I wake up, I can’t wait to get to the lab. If you don’t feel that way, maybe it’s not right. It’s about passion, working hard and being inquisitive.”