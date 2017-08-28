Women’s Basketball introduces Antoinette Lewis

Close Antoinette Lewis looks forward to starting this season with the Jags. Photo courtesy of University of South Alabama Athletics Antoinette Lewis looks forward to starting this season with the Jags. Photo courtesy of University of South Alabama Athletics





Filed under Showcase, Sports

The USA women’s basketball team added a new power player, Antoinette Lewis. Lewis, freshman exercise science major from Memphis and a finalist for Ms. Basketball Tennessee, averaged a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds each game while playing for Harding Academy. Lewis was also third in blocked shots at Harding Academy.

Lewis’ aggressiveness when crashing the boards and scoring is second nature to her. Her goal is to get the defensive rebound and score points for her team. Lewis’ tenacious style of play was emphasized at Harding, where she said they had a team goal of 40 boards each game.

“I’m more comfortable with my back to the basket,” said Lewis. “I know when the ball is in my hands that this is a possession where we need to score and what we need to do. When I’ve got that rebound, you are not going to score another possession.”

Lewis is looking forward to bringing her game Mobile, and knows she will be a powerful force in the paint.

“With the type of post that I am and with my size, I want to dominate in the paint,” Lewis said. “It’s going to mean a lot to have somebody who can play defense, block shots and then have the energy to go score and get offensive rebounds.”

Lewis knew that playing hoops was something she wanted to do since the sixth grade.

“I just picked up on it, and it was just fun to go out there and play,” Lewis said. “I’m very competitive and like sports in general, but I fell in love with basketball.”

Growing up in Memphis, shooting hoops was something the whole family did, starting with some shoot-around with her brother It followed her into prep play at Harding where she was coached by her cousin.

“In high school one of my coaches was my cousin,” Lewis said. “He was definitely tougher on me and demanded a lot more of me than some of the other players, so that helped me to work harder.”

Lewis didn’t stop in Memphis. She took her game across the border to Canada before making her way down south. Here she learned that not all styles of basketball are treated equally, whether it be the bigger paint or the shorter shot clock.

“It was definitely a lot faster, as I knew college would be,” Lewis said. “Having to learn to play with a 24 second shot clock is way faster than the 30 second shot clock here. The paint was bigger so I had to make bigger post moves, but it was fun and I really enjoyed it.”

This Ms. Basketball Tennessee award finalist is already looking forward to the next four years as a Jag. USA basketball is set to kick off their season Nov. 2 against Faulkner University at the Mitchell Center.