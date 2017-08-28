Women’s volleyball takes on Tulane

The women's volleyball team played their first game of the season against Tulane.





Sports

The USA volleyball team played their first two matches on the road against Tulane, losing 3-2 and 3-0 in each bout on Saturday.

In the first match, which went for five rounds, (25-16, 13-25, 25-22, 18-25, 7-15) the Jags had 46 kills, nine aces, 46 assists and 55 digs. Sophomore outside hitter Iva Durdanovic led in kills with 13. Junior outside hitters Kristina Alabastro and Katelyn Lochner had 10 and nine kills respectively. Sophomore setter and defensive specialist Ashlyn Roberts, redshirt junior setter Parker Harrel and junior defensive specialist Arissa Chappell, had two aces each, giving the Jags their six uncontested points.

On the defensive side, sophomore middle blocker Kelley Hartman made the most stops with eight blocks. Attack errors made by Tulane in round one gave the Jags a head start and helped to keep them in the game in round three. Tulane responded in round four with kills by their hitter Alexis Silver and in the final round capitalize off of two Jaguar attack errors.

In their second match against Tulane, the Jags were ousted in only three rounds (28-30, 16-25, 22-25) Once again, Durdanovic led in kills with 10 and freshman outside hitter Meaghan Jones had six kills and put down two aces.

Kelley Hartman led on defense with five blocks. Alabastro made three blocks, 10 digs and put up an assist. Harrell put up two assists adding more figures to her stats. The first round sent the Jags rallying with the Green Wave, however a service error and attack error by USA led Tulane to their final two points to top the Jags. In the second round, Tulane’s Meghan Doyle’s two kills gave them the win.

“They were a very good team for us to play,” head coach Amy Hendrichovsky said. “It wasn’t who I initially scheduled for us matchup-wise, but it was really good for us to play them this weekend… We had our first weekend scheduled, and adversity and things out of our control were thrown our way. ”

The Jags were set to play Texas Southern and Houston Baptist, but the Barcelona BHU tournament in Texas was cancelled by NCAA officials due to hurricane Harvey.

On Friday at 6 p.m., USA will host the Jaguar Invitational in Jag Gym with their home opening match against the University of Alabama, then on Saturday they continue with bouts first with McNeese State and Southern Miss. These matches are scheduled to be streamed live on usajaguars.com.

To learn more about USA volleyball and other USA sports visit USAJaguars.com.