Women’s soccer loses to Murray State

Filed under Sports

The South Alabama soccer team lost 2-1 to Murray State on Sunday after an early lead dissipated. This moves the team’s record to 0-4 this season.

The first goal of the game was made by senior Tiina Trutsi at 15:08 from a penalty kick after she was fouled.

Murray State’s Harriet Withers scored in the first and second half. Her first score was at 35:16 when Withers received the ball and took it to the net.

Withers’ second goal landed in the 68th minute of the game to break the tie after intercepting a pass and she shot her way past the keeper for the win.

The shots on goal for the game were tied 5-5 and USA’s goalkeeper Justice Stanford made three saves, while MSU’s Alex Steigerwald blocked four.

USA recorded 12 fouls while MSU had five.

“It’s disappointing, to be honest,” head coach Richard Moodie said. “We were at home for the first game and we looked off the pace a little bit. No excuses from us. It just wasn’t acceptable; the level of intensity. Our ability to play is so much better than what we put on today. Apologies to the fans, but I think this team has the ability to do better. They will and they’ll bounce back.”

Talking about the season as whole however, Moodie gave the girls credit, and said they have worked hard.The Jaguars have faced several ranked teams during the start of their season, including Auburn and Florida State.

The team is scheduled to work on areas Coach Moodie believes they can improve on this week.

“We’re going to keep working hard and hopefully we’ll get those breaks,” Moodie said. “It’s nothing for us to worry about yet. We have quality players – the hardest thing is getting the 11 on the field that we want to see together. We haven’t been able to do that since we got here.”

The Jaguars continue their season this weekend as they host a tournament with Jacksonville State, Troy and The University of Alabama. Their Friday night at 4 p.m. is Jacksonville State vs. Troy and at the 7:30 p.m. game is scheduled to be South Alabama vs. The University of Alabama. For more information about the soccer team or any Jaguar athletics, visit www.usajaguars.com.