Dear Debbie: Seriously, stop smoking

Filed under Column, Opinion, Showcase

Dear Debbie: My best friend and roommate just got a job at a restaurant and some of her coworkers have convinced her to start smoking cigarettes. Not only am I worried about her health, but now our apartment stinks! I’m concerned that she is forming a negative and dangerous habit just because she is trying to impress her new friends. I don’t want to make her mad at me by telling her she needs to stop, but it is not okay for her to be smoking, especially not in our apartment! Help me talk to my roommate about this without ruining our friendship!

– Concerned Roommate

Concerned Roommate: The most important thing you can do is stay calm and try and understand why she is making these choices. Despite your personal convictions, if she is over the age of 19, it is legal for her to smoke and she has the right to choose if she wants to or not.

Information about the dangers of smoking is everywhere so I do not think you will be able to tell her anything that she does not already know.

Instead of listing the reasons that smoking is bad, ask her why she felt the need to pick up this habit. Tell her that you care about her and do not want to see this affect her life in a negative way. If she sees how much you care she may open to you more than she would if you approached this situation by condemning her new habit.

People do not respond well to being told what to do. If you approach this with anger and condemnation, the only thing you will accomplish is making her shut down.

Now, when it comes to her smoking in your apartment, you need to address this as soon as possible. Try asking her nicely if she could smoke outside instead. Most apartments in Alabama are smoke free.

If she continues to smoke in your apartment there is a good chance that both of you could lose your security deposit. If you explain that losing your deposit is your concern, not just her smoking, she is more likely to respond positively and not feel like you are bossing her around.

Make sure that when you talk to her about these things you do so calmly and without lecturing or judging. If you explain your concern for her and your reasoning for not wanting her smoking in the apartment, you should be able to come to some kind of agreement.

Questions for Debbie? Contact her at [email protected].