It’s time for a major change

Close Sometimes it helps to drink soda while you contemplate changing your major. Muqit Asif Khan Muqit Asif Khan Sometimes it helps to drink soda while you contemplate changing your major.





Filed under Column, Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

If you have thought about changing your major, you’re not in the minority. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, 80 percent of US students change majors at least once.

If you feel apprehensive about changing your major, you should not. College is a time when you undergo a lot of development. Your interests may change and you may discover something new that you love.

You may also discover that you hate something very strongly. After my first semester at The University of South Alabama, I decided one more chemistry practicum would be the end of my college endeavors. The only reason I passed math was because of the countless hours spent at JagSuccess. At this point, I realized I wanted to be a doctor less and less.

When I came to USA as a freshman, I had my heart set on becoming a medical doctor. All throughout high school I joined clubs and organizations that introduced me to the medical field. I job shadowed nurse practitioners and doctors at hospitals. I even gained all my volunteer hours by helping at the hospital and local clinic. I went the whole nine yards.

Despite my struggles in math and science, I flourished and enjoyed my English classes. This helped point me in a new direction.

At the beginning of my spring semester, I started the search for a new major. l found my place at the Department of Communication. I scheduled an advising appointment with one of the professors and discussed what I could do with a communication major. After deliberating on it, I choose multi-media journalism as my concentration.

The University of South Alabama offers several tools to students that need help choosing a major best for them.

Career Services, located inside Meisler Hall, allows students to schedule appointments with career coaches. This helps students learn what they can do with certain majors that interest them. Career coaches can also help students find majors that fit their interests and skills best. More information about Career Services can be found on their website http:// www.southalabama.edu/departments/ careerservices/

For those worried about setback if they change majors, you can use PAWS to check and see what courses will no longer count toward your new degree. This is called a “What-if ” analysis. This tool is accessed while in degree audit.

For Freshman coming in, the First-Year Advising Center can also help you find new majors. Many times, taking an introductory level course in a subject is a good way to discover if you like it or not. Discussing options with your advisor may let you explore option why still completing required classes for graduation.

Scheduling appointments with professors in a field you find interesting can also provide valuable insight. They can offer in-depth information in their field of study as well as possible career paths. Most professors at USA will be happy to offer you help and may be able to point you in the right direction.

If you’re thinking about changing your major, or you are not happy with your current major do not let worries about the future inhibit you from making a change.