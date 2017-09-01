Coach Joey Jones previews the football season

The South Alabama Jaguar Football team appeared at the annual Jag Day to greet the public and the beginning of the 2017 season on August 25 at the Bel Air Mall.

A significant crowd of fans waited eagerly in line to get autographs and pictures with the players and coaches. The USA cheer squad and pom squad assisted in the spirited event.

Head coach Joey Jones felt that this event, one that brings in the support of the community, is very encouraging to the team.

“Football is no fun without fans in the stands,” Jones said.

When discussing this year’s team and what they will bring to the field, coach Jones said he has noticed a lot more strength in numbers this year.

“Depth is the biggest thing I’ve noticed [this season],” Jones said. “We have two or three guys in a position that can play as opposed to just one. When you’re in division one football you’re going to have some injuries and you have to be able to stand that.”

The Jags will play several big teams this year, including Ole Miss and Oklahoma State. To motivate the team to go up against such experienced teams, coach Jones has developed the term EDGE as the focus this season.

“That stands for Effort and Discipline creates Great Execution,” Jones said. “If we can concentrate on effort and being a disciplined football team, then we can win the conference championship.”

According to coach Jones, the players to look a out for this year for broken records and highlights are Jeremy Reaves (No. 1, safety), Darrell Songy (No. 32, linebacker) and Xavier Johnson (No. 28, runningback).

When addressing the support of the Mobile community and the University of South Alabama, coach Jones’ response is simply gratitude.

“We appreciate every fan that comes out to our games,” said Jones. “It means the world to us. They’re going to see a great football team on the field this year.”

The Jaguars will kickoff the season at home of the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Check out Jag Nation for live updates on the games, and be on the lookout for the next home game on September 8.