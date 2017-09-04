Protestors demand change





Filed under News, Showcase

Mobile resident Lisa Blackburn lead a one-woman protest outside of Community Nursery and Preschool Academy on Springhill Avenue to protest Alabama’s lack of requirement for background checks on Alabama daycare employees on, Aug. 31.

Alabama does not require church affiliated daycares to do background checks on employees, although secular day care facilities do go through Alabama Department of Human Resources mandates and must be a registered facility under Alabama DHR’s guidelines.

Blackburn was protesting in response to the death of 5-year-old Kamden Johnson, who was found dead on Demetropolis Road after overheating in a day care van. The van was driven by Valerie Patterson, a day care worker with 12 prior arrests, including reckless driving with children in the car and failure to properly restrain children in a vehicle, before beginning work at Community Nursery. After Johnson’s body was found by a group of school children, Patterson was charged with manslaughter and abuse of corpse, according to WKRG Channel 5 news.

From 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Blackburn stood on the sidewalk in front of the property with a sign that read “DEMAND BACKGROUND CHECKS” in neon lettering in an attempt to gain Alabama legislators’ attention.

“At one point, they came outside to tell me this location does now offer background checks, but that’s not worth anything if it’s not state mandated” Blackburn said.

This isn’t the first time Blackburn has protested this issue.. The first protest happened on Aug. 25th at Community Nursery with Blackburn being the only protester After the first protest, Blackburn gained the attention of Mobile County residents and media but no bill was officially passed; it was introduced and denied in the state Senate vote.

Blackburn remained firm in her push for reform despite losing in the senate.

“I’m focusing this week on letting our legislators know that we are still watching, we are still horrified, and we still want them to take action on legislation that would require the background checks,” Blackburn said. “What made me want to do this is the absolute horror and grief I felt over Kamden Johnson’s death. When you imagine daycare workers, you imagine warm safe people.Valerie Patterson had a lengthy and dangerous criminal background. It made my skin crawl.”

USA students and organizations responded negatively to hearing the news of Patterson’s arrest record.

“She never should have been allowed to work there if she can’t take care of children properly,” USA education major Megan Weldy said. “Her employers should have run a background check on everyone working with the children, but their carelessness cost Kamden his life. It was even more disturbing to hear that she decided to dump his body on the side of the road.”

The Catholic Student Association had a similar response.

“Kamden Johnson’s death was a senseless tragedy,” Father James Dean said. “Our prayers are with his family. All parents should research any facility in which they entrust their child. Before hiring anyone, all of the Catholic organizations in the Archdiocese of Mobile (lower 28 counties of Alabama) are required to do an extensive background check on the person applying. Only after they are cleared can they be hired.”

The Alabama DHR website urges parents make sure a daycare is licensed before enrolling children, according to DHR.Alabama.Gov. Being licensed means that child care centers, family day care homes and group homes have been inspected to assure that minimum standards are met as required by the State DHR and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.Visit the Alabama DHR website for more information on determining if a daycare is safe.