SGA: At a glance

SGA elected members chair and appropriation committee members, discussed a bill concerning the upcoming flu season, swore in a new senator and discussed several upcoming events in their Aug. 28 meeting.

Callie Wales was sworn in as a senator for the College of Engineering.

No SGA meeting will be held Monday, in honor of Labor Day. Meetings will resume Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom. The public is welcome to attend.

New Appointments

Appropriations Committe:

Sen. Griffin

Sen. Sullivan

Sen. Stover

Sen. Kilpatrick

Sen. Wales

Sen. Santa Cruz

Senator Pro-tem Miller

Chair selectees:

Campus Safety and Involvement: Sen. Sullivan

Legal Affairs: Sen. Morrissette

Rules: Sen. Grissett

Student Affairs: Sen. Kelley

Web: Sen. Jacobs

Open senate seats:

College of Medicine (two seats)

Transfer-at-Large (one seat) Apply online at OrgSync

Flu Vaccination Bill

SGA discussed a new bill that could potentially fund 125 flu vaccines for the fall flu season.

Bill A-001 proposes that the President’s office pay for half of the vaccinations, while the SGA covers the other half. At $25 per unit, the total needed is over $3,000.

The SGA will vote on the bill during the next meeting.

Parking Ticket Forgiveness Day

Chief Justice Taylor Davis presented information on Ticket Forgiveness Day. Ticket Forgiveness Day allows students to donate specific items in order to get eligible parking tickets pardoned. Only certain types of tickets will be pardoned.

All students must possess a valid parking pass, have an eligible parking ticket and fill out paperwork before and after the donation process. Donations must be from the approved list.

All forms needed will be posted on the SGA website, along with a list of acceptable donations and eligible tickets closer to the event date.

Chief Justice Davis stresses that the ticket pardoning process will take roughly 2 weeks. The charity, and therefore type of donation is yet to be determined.