MSA to host EID dinner

Filed under News

The Muslim Student Association plans to hold their annual Eid dinner on Sept. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Student Center Ballroom.

Eid-al-Adha, or “festival of the sacrifice,” is an Islamic holiday that marks the end of hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca undertaken by many Muslims each year. This year the observance fell on Sept.1. According to the New York Times, Muslims celebrate Prophet Abraham’s complete obedience to the will of God as a reminder of their own willingness to follow Allah. It is a holy time of generosity to friends, family and the needy.

“This holiday is a means to remember the story of Prophet Abraham and his son Ishmael and their submission to God,” USA senior and MSA Treasurer Zohaib Ijaz said. “The love, compassion and submission for God that this story carries is extremely meaningful to us.”

To commemorate Allah’s provision of a ram to Abraham, those observing the holiday will sacrifice an animal and are encouraged to share this meat with their family, friends and the needy. The charitable practices of the Muslim community during Eid al-Adha are directed so that no person is left without the opportunity to partake in this festive day.

The MSA will celebrate with a dinner that features a blend of Middle Eastern, South Asian, and Mediterranean cuisine. Local restaurants Kan Zaman, House of Kabob and Gyros, Yak The Kathmandu Kitchen, 7 Spice and Jerusalem Cafe will cater this event.

“MSA holds this event to share our holiday with the rest of the South Alabama community,” Ijaz said. “We want to promote an accurate picture of what Islam really stands for as well as educate and interact with our community.”

Mahmud Yusuf, sophomore and president of the MSA, is scheduled to speak about Eid during the dinner. He also plans to narrate the story of Prophet Abraham and Ishmael.

The MSA invites all students and faculty to the festivity. For those interested in attending this free, cultural celebration, RSVP via the link in the Daily Digest.