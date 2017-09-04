Organization Spotlight: Planned Parenthood Generation Action

Close Sarah Strayhorn is involved with Planned Parenthood Generation Action at USA. Briana Cunningham

Briana Cunningham Sarah Strayhorn is involved with Planned Parenthood Generation Action at USA.





The University of South Alabama’s Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter aims to create a network which allows student advocates of reproductive freedom to connect and collaborate with one another on projects which will initiate lasting change on our college campus and at the local, state and national levels.

Sarah Strayhorn and Lily Webb are the Student Data Managers for South’s Generation Action chapter on campus. They track meeting attendance and events in order to measure the impact their chapter is having within our university community and for Planned Parenthood as a whole. This weekend they plan to travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for a training seminar sponsored by Planned Parenthood. According to Strayhorn, Generation Action seeks to promote inclusivity, raise public awareness about reproductive freedom and reduce abortion stigma. Members also volunteer for Planned Parenthood health centers and are closely involved with political campaigns which support reproductive rights.

Strayhorn is a junior psychology major and actively sought out ways to make a difference in the Mobile area last year.

“I came across Generation Action at Get on Board Day and knew I needed to sign up,” she said. “We all have a responsibility to our Jaguar community to be respectful of each other’s needs, and sexual health is something that affects every single one of us.”

According to Planned Parenthood, their organization is one of the nation’s leading providers of high quality, affordable health care for men, women and young people. They can visit Planned Parenthood clinics for routine checkups, STI screenings and treatments, free condoms, fertility screenings, breast exams, Pap tests, testicular and prostate cancer screenings, vasectomies and more.

“Virtually any concerns related to sexual or reproductive health can be addressed at Planned Parenthood,” Strayhorn said. “I consider the work of Planned Parenthood to be especially valuable because they are not only committed to providing care for their patients but also educating the general public about sexual health. The more people know, the better they can be at making healthy choices, and the higher their quality of life will be.”

Generation Action plans to host a general interest meeting on Sept. 5, 2017 in room 102 of the Student Center at 5:30 p.m. According to Strayhorn this meeting will be a chance to exchange ideas, assess student needs at USA and discuss goals for the upcoming school year.

“Our big focus this year is getting people informed about House Bill 98, a proposed amendment to Alabama’s state constitution which will be on the ballot in 2018.” Strayhorn said. “This bill threatens access to safe, legal abortion in any circumstance including when it has been deemed medically necessary by a doctor. Roe v. Wade still has the final authority, but HB 98 has dangerous implications. We need to remind politicians that this decision is not theirs to make, so we will be working to get voters equipped and ready to fight this bill. Our first step will be helping people register to vote on September 26th, National Voter Registration Day. Look for our table at the Student Center.”

USA’s Generation Action chapter welcomes all new members. New members will have the opportunity to help plan future events on campus, and apply for officer positions within the chapter.

If students have additional questions, they should contact faculty advisor Dr. Claire Cage at [email protected].