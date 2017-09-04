TKE to host car bash at Student Center





Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity is hosting its first annual Car Bash for Collins Rhodes on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to take place at the USA Student Center and gives students the opportunity to physically assault a car with either a hammer or bat.

TKE will provide interested students with protective equipment, a hammer or bat and a vehicle for them to bash for an allotted period. Students can pay $3 for 30 seconds or $5 for a minute. TKE will also provide water for all involved.

All funds raised during the event will be donated to Collins Rhodes Elementary School to provide new uniforms for it’s students, whom TKE worked closely with in their campus beautification project over the past year. TKE stated that seeing the students’ and staffs’ passion for their campus inspired the fraternity to do more for the school.

TKE Treasurer and Media Coordinator Kristopher Adkinson said that TKE have grown close to the students at Collin Rhodes Elementary School over the past year and wanted to do something for them, outside of helping keep their campus beautiful. They hope to set an example for how fraternity life can positively impact the local community.

Mobile County requires all public school students to wear uniforms. While helping Collins Rhodes students clean up their school campus over the past year, TKE learned from the staff members that many students from low-income families have difficulty affording uniforms.

Car Bash for Collins Rhodes is an opportunity for students to help make a positive impact in their community while having some fun. TKE plans to make the event an annual fall occurrence and encourages everyone to attend.