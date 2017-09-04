Golf prepares for upcoming season





The University of South Alabama women’s golf team is preparing to tee off for their 2017-2018 season. This season, they welcome three freshmen: Caroline Berge, Julie Hoveland and Siti Shaari.

“We have great players coming in and our goal is to get better every day, every week and every month,” head coach Matt Luther said. “We are going to take the fall to see where everyone’s at and work on development.”

Luther has plenty of experience to help lead the way with his upperclassmen, senior Madison Connell and juniors Lexi Worrell and Mackenzie Peyton.

“My upperclassmen have played two years for me already,” Luther said. “They are on a great track. They know where they are going and they know what it is they have to do.”

Peyton is a stand out player for the Jags. Last year she had four top-10 and four top-20 finishes as well as having a 76.21 stroke average. Peyton also led the Jags in the Sun Belt Conference championships in Muscle Shoals Alabama last season.

“Last year I went out and forgot about all the technical aspects and played to have fun,” Peyton said. “Talking with coach, my goal is to win a tournament, I just want to get out there and play my best round each time.”

Fall will be a busy time for the Jags as they travel to three tournaments in a month’s time. They begin their away matches at Eastern Carolina, travel to Xavier, then finish the fall against fellow Sun Belt Conference school University of Louisiana Monroe. The Jags will have to adapt to the different terrains, but that is something Luther says isn’t going to be a problem.

“East Carolina will have the best field for us to play on,” Luther said. “It is very similar to the type of field we play on here in Mobile. If we can go there and finish top-five or top-three, that will be a very good indicator of how we will play the rest of the year.”

The Jags tee off the season with the USA Intercollegiate which will be hosted in Mobile at the Magnolia Grove Sept. 16-18; each day the Jags will play 18-holes.

“It’s always great to start off on course that we know,” Luther said. “We have been preparing for this and I believe that if we can do well here, then we can have the momentum to play strong golf at these other tournaments.”

For more information about the USA women’s golf team, go to usajaguars.com.