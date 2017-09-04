Football drops game against Ole Miss





Despite the tremendous battle, the University of South Alabama football team fell 47-27 on the road against Ole Miss in their first game of the season at Vaught-Hemingway stadium in Oxford Saturday night.

Quarterback Cole Garvin went 19-of-31 at 61.3 percent completion for 204 yards including one touchdown pass. Running back Tra Minter led in rushing yards for the Jags with 12 carries for 83 yards, including a 12-yard pass from Garvin. On the receiving end, Sa’Mory Collier caught four passes from Garvin for a total of 43 and on special teams, kicker Gavin Patterson went 3-for-3 with his longest being from 20-yards out.

The Jags scored in the second quarter when a 95-yard drive would set up 20-yard field goal from Patterson. With Ole Miss in possession, a fumble recovery by nose tackle Zach Befort gave the Jags another chance with the ball that led to another scoring drive in that of a 30-yard touchdown pass connecting from quarterback Garvin to receiver Jamarius Way. The half ended in a close battle: Ole Miss 13, USA 10.

As the second half unfolded, the defensive seams began to fray for the Jags as they would give up two unanswered touchdowns to the Rebels; USA also gave up a 97-yard kick return for a touchdown. On the Jags’ next drive, Patterson chipped in a 28-yard field goal to bring USA to 13. The Jags’ final touchdown came from a 14-yard run from Garvin. After that kick return by the Rebels, Garvin squeezed in for a 1-yard diving rush into the end zone.

“Our guys fought their tails off throughout the whole ball game and that’s all I asked them to do,” head coach Joey Jones said. “On defense, I asked them to not give up any big plays which we achieved the first half. Not so much the second half, but on a positive note we held an SEC team to only 100 yards rushing.”

“Defensively, it was kind of a let down and I take that personally,” tight end Maaseiah Francis said. “They had a lot of big plays that we gave up and that hurt us, but we had great energy and once we settled in, we played on our level and executed.”

“We got inside the three twice but were unable to score.” quarterback Cole Garvin said. “[We] had a bunch of third-down chances, but for the most part I think we executed well,”

The Jags are scheduled to host their home opener on Friday at 7 p.m. at Ladd-Peebles stadium against No. 10 Oklahoma State University and Jones has plenty of confidence in his team.

“When you stop the run you have a chance to beat a lot of people and I feel good about us being able to do that,” Jones said. “If we can work on correcting our tackling in the secondary, I think we could have a chance on Friday.”

