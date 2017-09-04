Dear Debbie: Factime crime

If you think something is wrong, you should listen to your instincts.





Dear Debbie: Last night when I walked into my girlfriends apartment, she was on FaceTime with another guy.

I am not normally the jealous type and I have no problem with her having male friends, but. the way she acted when I saw it that makes me concerned. She immediately hung up the call and seemed uncomfortable. When I questioned who it was she told me it was “a friend from home.”

She has also been going out “with friends” more than she ever has before. I’ve met all of her friends and I have never seen one who resembled the guy I saw. I care about her so much and don’t want to assume the worst, but I can’t imagine any other reason she would act so strangely.

Am I being unreasonable? Should I confront her about this or just wait and see if it happens again? – Confused Boyfriend

Confused Boyfriend: It is definitely not a good sign that she tried to hide the FaceTime call from you. That at least shows she is hiding something, even if she’s not cheating on you. From what you have told me, I can see that she is pulling away from you in some ways. Do you feel comfortable enough to ask her about this? This is an important question. If you do not feel like you can talk to her about your fears, then the relationship may not be worth your time.

Pay attention to your gut instincts as well. If something doesn’t feel right, chances are something is wrong. It is easy to delude yourself into thinking you are happy out of fear of loneliness. Many of my friends ignored countless red flags because it was easier to pretend it wasn’t happening rather than dealing with reality. In the end, it always ends in pain, and regret that they hadn’t stood up for themselves sooner.

Has she shown any other signs of infidelity? If she has pulled away emotionally, which is seems she has, or has been particularly protective of her phone this does not bode well for your relations. Start paying attention to how she acts and search for any other signs that something is off.

When you confront her about it, do not immediately accuse her of cheating. Instead, express your fears and concerns and give her a chance to respond. If she immediately gets defensive, this is a red flag in itself. People with nothing to hide have nothing to be defensive about, especially if you have approached the situation calmly and respectfully.

In the end, if it turns out she is cheating on you, move on. People always think that they are the exception to the rule; even though she did cheat on me she really does love me. This falsehood may be easier to process than the truth; but no one that loves you would hurt you.