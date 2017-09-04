Controversial acne medicine cured me

Close No matter how many times I washed my face, I still had acne. Muqit Asif Khan

Muqit Asif Khan No matter how many times I washed my face, I still had acne.





Filed under Opinion

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

If I had a dollar for every time someone recommended Proactive to me, I would be rich.

Spoiler alert: it didn’t work for me because my acne was caused by a hormonal imbalance. Contrary to popular belief, most acne is caused by a problem within and not a lack of cleanliness on the outside. Countless clear-skinned peers encouraged me to “wash my face more” or to try some over-the-counter cleanser that had worked wonders for them when they had that one zit a year ago.

In elementary school, I was always very confident and outspoken; I often got in trouble for talking during class with my friends.

When I got acne all of that stopped. The friends, the confidence, everything stopped. It took me years to convince myself that people aren’t looking at me and thinking that I am disgusting. This is a harsh reality that many acne sufferers deal with.

Any pill or cream you can think of, I can guarantee you I tried it. Countless dermatology visits and tear-filled nights finally led me to a cure: Accutane. This is a word that almost any acne suffer is aware of, even if they have not taken it themselves.

Accutane as a brand no longer exists because of the controversy that surrounded it. For the purposes of this article I will continue to call it Accutane because that is what everyone (including my doctor) calls the medication. Common off-brand names for Accutane include: Sotret, Claravis,and Amnesteem. Claravis is the one I took.

Accutane works by stopping your body’s production of sebum completely. Sebum is the oily substance that humans produce to lubricate their skin and hair. Completely is not an exaggeration here; your body will produce absolutely no natural moisture. Without oil to clog your pores, there is no way for acne to form.

In its absence my lips were constantly chapped no matter what balm I used, my skin was constantly dry and peeling, and my hair grew so brittle it broke off on the ends. Though these side effects were terrible, I considered myself lucky, because for many people it was much worse.

It is common for people to experience joint pain and nosebleeds caused by the extreme dryness caused by Accutane. Accutane has also been linked to depression, IBS and a host of other side effects I was lucky enough to avoid.

The most well known side effect of Accutane (besides the dryness) is that it causes birth defects. Luckily this is not something you have to worry about long-term. Accutane and its side effects are completely gone from your system within three months of taking your last pill.

If you are a woman who is taking Accutane you have to be on two forms of birth control. You also have to log onto the IPLEDGE website and take a quiz every month over your usage of said birth control and to pledge your commitment to not becoming pregnant. If you fail this assessment you will immediately be taken off the drug.

I was 13 at the time I began taking Accutane and the only interaction I had with boys was the occasional mean comment in the hallway. I felt much too young to consider the fact that my body could become pregnant. Having to face the idea not only of birth control, but also that my baby could face birth defects, was horrifying.

I hadn’t started my period a that time, so I was given medicine to force my body into its first cycle so I could begin taking birth control. This was incredibly painful. Right afterward I was put on my two forms of birth control: pills and abstinence. For sexually active people, the most common birth control is pills or a copper IUD and condoms.

The typical Accutane treatment cycle lasts five months. I started to see real results around month three. During those five months I took two 40 milligram Accutane pills a day, had to take monthly blood tests and pregnancy tests. I also has to take birth control, and deal with the extreme dryness of my skin, hair, and lips.

When I started to see clear skin, I knew it was worth it. I would have endured much worse to rid myself of acne. Looking back on that time of my life I realize how dark my world was. It may seem shallow to care so much about appearance but what Accutane really allowed me to do was stop hating myself. I was able to look myself in the mirror without dropping my eyes. To me, this was worth any price.

Even now, I am not that outgoing little girl I once was. I know this is because of what I went through when I had acne. Though it was a dark and lonely time in my life I now am thankful for it in a way. It allowed me to understand suffering, hurt, and loneliness. It also made me more attuned to the thoughts and feelings of others.

When I got attention from certain guys, I was able to see the shallowness of their actions. If you made fun of me last year, why would I go out with you this year? True beauty isn’t skin deep. It is, and will always be, found within.

Accutane gave me the opportunity to see outside of my own insecurities so that I could connect better with others. I loved myself, so I was better able to love others.