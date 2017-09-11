Honors college opens

Close Dean of Honors College Kathy Cooke at Seaman’s Bethel celebrates the opening of the new USA Honors College. Shelby Guidry

Shelby Guidry Dean of Honors College Kathy Cooke at Seaman’s Bethel celebrates the opening of the new USA Honors College.





Filed under News, Showcase

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The University of South Alabama celebrated the opening of the Honors College with a ceremony at the Seaman’s Bethel, a historic building used as the Honors College homebase on Thursday, Sept. 7.

The opening ceremony featured speeches from senior faculty, staff and notable students.

SGA President Carl Thomas spoke of his appreciation for the honors scholars and their contributions to the college and community.

“It is important that we have this Honors College, because the world needs you. They need your talents,” Thomas said.

USA’s Honors College previously operated as an Honors Program, however USA expanded the program starting in 2017 to accommodate growth in size and outreach. This expansion included the renovation of the Seaman’s Bethel to provide a better learning environment and academic resource for students.

USA President Tony Waldrop spoke about his hopes for the growth that will come from the development of the College. “I think it will provide an opportunity for more students,” Waldrop said. “It will also help us attract better students.”

Dr. Kathy J. Cooke, the college’s first dean, has jumped on board in expanding the College’s growth, curriculum and support.

“Growth and development are part of the goals,” Cooke said. “What goes with that is its responsibility to the larger community. The Honors College is interdisciplinary, it has all different majors. We want to take advantage of that intellectual energy…to create interdisciplinary ways of thinking that will benefit the whole community.”

Cooke also expressed a hope that students will be a part of the opportunities that are going on right now at USA during their college career.

“I think a lot of students are thinking of the future,” Cooke said. “I want students to think ‘Well, there is right now.’ Right now at USA creates so many opportunites. We’re going to make that a priority in the Honors College.”

As far as immersion in the campus, Cooke wants honors students to share what they know and are doing.

“I want to be sure that students are celebrating learning. It’s really about celebrating that energy,” Cooke said.

Davina Ho, freshman, said the Honors College has already become a family to her. Ho said that the Honors retreat exposed her to many new friends who share the same intellectual drive as her, as well as the pursuit of fun in college.

“Already knowing approximately 85 of my fellow classmates around campus has made my transition to college go much more smoothly,” Ho said.

To reflect the College’s focus on international outreach, the ceremony concluded with a banquet of international cuisine from each continent. The students, board members, proctors, alumni and other visitors of the ceremony visited the college’s newly renovated building and discussed the upcoming events and improvements for the college with Cooke and other Honors leaders.

The community can expect plenty of growth from the Honors College as it attracts more and students to USA. According to Dean Cooke, the membership has already spiked from 45 sophomores to 86 freshman. Dean Cooke and the Honors staff are working to improve the curriculum to match the growing intellectual diversity within the students.

“You are getting a very special program…” Waldrop said. “We will expect very special things out of you.”