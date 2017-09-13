Girl power in the Student Center Ballroom

USA is currently holding its fifth annual Girls’ Night Out meetings in the Student Center Ballroom from Sept. 6 to Sept. 27. Girls’ Night Out is a four night conversational program for female students that centers around relationships, personal safety, communication and self-esteem.

The program includes free food, t-shirts, prizes and advice that will last a lifetime.The event is hosted by organizations such as the USA Counseling Center, USA Department of Housing, USA Student Health, Lifelines/Rape Crisis Center, and the Violence Prevention Alliance.

“Girls’ Night Out is important for South’s campus because it gives female students an opportunity to talk about things that normally aren’t brought up,”Kelsey Bryant said, Counseling and Testing Services employee and Girls’ Night volunteer.”We have necessary conversations; we talk about things like body shaming, female empowerment and taboo topics that students never get the chance to mention. We’re here to get the ball rolling.”

Some resident assistants invited eligible hall residents to attend the event. Junior Lauren Basler, a Resident Assistant, attended Girls’ Night Out with 21 freshman girls from Azalea Hall. Basler said she has attended this event every year since she was a freshman.

“I think events like this are important for South’s campus so girls, especially freshman girls, can see like stuff like this [sexual assault, rape and campus violence] does happen and so they can learn to protect themselves.” Basler said. “They also get the opportunity to talk about this kind of stuff and ask questions when they need to,”

Basler also said that other resident assistants planned to bring women from their halls in the upcoming Girls’ Night Out meetings.

“I thought it would be fun to come, so I could meet new people and build relationships with other girls on campus,” Freshman Aby Churchwell said.

After students left the ballroom, they split into separate groups for discussion and the night’s topic was unveiled.

The next 45 minutes were filled with conversation about what defines an unhealthy or abusive relationship and friendship. Students chimed in with experiences of their own and could add their own input or ask questions. This will become routine for the upcoming Girls’ Night Out events, with different topics each meeting according to Bryant.

Remaining Girls Night’s will be hosted in the Student Center Ballroom on Sept.13, Sept. 20 and Sept. 27. Each student who attends three out of four nights will earn a t-shirt.The topic for the Sept.13 meeting scheduled to be about balancing time and relationships. Email James Contratto, at [email protected] with any further questions about Girls’ Night.